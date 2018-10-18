62 things we love about fall in Minnesota
Fall in Minnesota: Is there anything better?
In future seasonal listicles from us -- three others, specifically -- you will hear claims that refute that. But, on this gorgeous autumnal day, let's go ahead and say fall in Minnesota is truly the best.
What's that, you say? You still require 62 pieces of evidence affirming our state's leaf-blazing, denim-jacketed, Honeycrisp-chomping majesty?
You're in luck:
- The thrilling joys (and inevitable crushing lows) of Minnesota Vikings football
- Whipping out those Red Wing boots!
- Firepits at bars
- Grand Marais' Moose Madness Festival
- Biking to work and not being soaked in sweat or snow
- Cathartic fist-shaking at damage caused by area teens who, when denied treats, decided to trick
- Pickin’ some apples
- Pickin’ some pumpkins
- Fall-scented candles at Target (not a joke)
- Hot cocktails, especially Spoon and Stable's Hot Dark and Stormy
- Gettin' cozy!
- Saving time not watching the playoff-eliminated Minnesota Twins
- Last-minute pizza farm trips
- PSLs, baby! (Specifically, the ones at shops like Five Watt or Northern Coffeeworks.)
- Winona's Boats & Bluegrass Fest
- The end of road construction season
- Halloween madness in Anoka, the apparent "Halloween Capital of the World"
- Not funneling one-third of our income toward bug spray
- The St. Paul Art Crawl makes Lowertown come alive
- Trail of Terror takes over the Ren Fest grounds in Shakopee
- The Twin Cities Film Festival often screens flicks that go on to win Oscars
- The Minnesota RollerGirls and the North Star Roller Derby’s season starts up
- Proudly holding out until the last moment to fire up the furnace
- Soups!
- But, also, it's time for chili
- Our city’s wild turkeys get to flaunt their freedom
- Hearing lake waves lap against the shore one last time before winter's cold, dead hands seize it
- TAKING KNIVES TO GOURDS
- Ely's Harvest Moon Festival
- Crunching leaves bring an exciting new auditory element to walking
- Baking -- or cooking, or turning the oven on at all -- without suffering
- Chunky sweaters. Chunky scarves. Chunky stews.
- The exhilarating high that comes with voting in elections
- Wabasha-Kellogg’s bafflingly named SeptOberfest Celebration
- Pun-y Halloween cover band shows
- The annual Fall Raptor Release (the birds, mercifully not the dinos)
- Dog Halloween costume contests at local brewpubs
- ARTCRANK bike and beer poster show returns
- Rain Taxi’s free Twin Cities Book Festival makes our “to read” bookstack grow
- Can we get a shoutout for backyard bonfires?
- Indigenous Peoples’ Day often brings great street parties, potlucks, concerts, political projects, and more to Minneapolis
- Old-school Halloween movies start screening at cool venues around town, including Parkway Theater, Uptown Theatre, Trylon, and sometimes even in cemeteries -- spooky!
- WITCHY SHIT
- Local seasonal beers
- City Pages' egregious use of "spooktacular"
- Substantial woolen socks
- Trick or Treating at the Mall of America is pretty adorable
- Picked to Click, our annual roundup of the best new local bands
- Rich families that “trickle down” wealth via handing out full-size candy bars