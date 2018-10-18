62 things we love about fall in Minnesota

In future seasonal listicles from us -- three others, specifically -- you will hear claims that refute that. But, on this gorgeous autumnal day, let's go ahead and say fall in Minnesota is truly the best.

What's that, you say? You still require 62 pieces of evidence affirming our state's leaf-blazing, denim-jacketed, Honeycrisp-chomping majesty?

You're in luck:

The thrilling joys (and inevitable crushing lows) of Minnesota Vikings football

Whipping out those Red Wing boots!

Firepits at bars

Grand Marais' Moose Madness Festival

Biking to work and not being soaked in sweat or snow

Cathartic fist-shaking at damage caused by area teens who, when denied treats, decided to trick

Pickin’ some apples

Pickin’ some pumpkins

Fall-scented candles at Target (not a joke)

Hot cocktails, especially Spoon and Stable's Hot Dark and Stormy

Gettin' cozy!

Saving time not watching the playoff-eliminated Minnesota Twins

Last-minute pizza farm trips

PSLs, baby! (Specifically, the ones at shops like Five Watt or Northern Coffeeworks.)

The end of road construction season

Halloween madness in Anoka, the apparent "Halloween Capital of the World"

Not funneling one-third of our income toward bug spray

The St. Paul Art Crawl makes Lowertown come alive

Trail of Terror takes over the Ren Fest grounds in Shakopee

The Twin Cities Film Festival often screens flicks that go on to win Oscars

The Minnesota RollerGirls and the North Star Roller Derby’s season starts up

Proudly holding out until the last moment to fire up the furnace

Soups!

Our city’s wild turkeys get to flaunt their freedom

Hearing lake waves lap against the shore one last time before winter's cold, dead hands seize it

TAKING KNIVES TO GOURDS

Crunching leaves bring an exciting new auditory element to walking

Baking -- or cooking, or turning the oven on at all -- without suffering

Chunky sweaters. Chunky scarves. Chunky stews.

The exhilarating high that comes with voting in elections

Wabasha-Kellogg’s bafflingly named SeptOberfest Celebration

Pun-y Halloween cover band shows

The annual Fall Raptor Release (the birds, mercifully not the dinos)

Dog Halloween costume contests at local brewpubs

ARTCRANK bike and beer poster show returns

Rain Taxi’s free Twin Cities Book Festival makes our “to read” bookstack grow

Can we get a shoutout for backyard bonfires?

Indigenous Peoples’ Day often brings great street parties, potlucks, concerts, political projects, and more to Minneapolis

Old-school Halloween movies start screening at cool venues around town, including Parkway Theater, Uptown Theatre, Trylon, and sometimes even in cemeteries -- spooky!

WITCHY SHIT

Local seasonal beers

City Pages' egregious use of "spooktacular"

Substantial woolen socks

Trick or Treating at the Mall of America is pretty adorable

Picked to Click, our annual roundup of the best new local bands

Barebones celebrates death with puppetry in the park