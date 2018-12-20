6 pop-up holiday markets for procrastinators

Scarfshop

MAD Holiday Pop-Up

This pop-up sale is definitely a must-stop for any fashionista. Shop things like clothing, jewelry, and ceramics. Local designers include ACG and Winsome, Scarfshop’s delicious, cloud-like scarves in a variety of hues (which are *excellent gifts, BTW), local retailers IDUN and Hazel & Rose, fancy chocolates from Mademoiselle Miel, and more. Pick up something for yourself while you’re there -- you deserve it.

Shop here for: Your coolest friends and coworkers, your partner’s super-chic sister

When: Noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 20

Where: MAD, 2920 Talmadge Ave. SE, Minneapolis

Duke Albert

Yule Wanna Be Here

Love vintage? Hit up Northeast gift and lifestyle boutique Duke Albert for vintage clothing from Moth Oddities, who will feature some straight-from-Italy items, plus there will be cool gifts and accessories from the store.

Shop here for: Your siblings, your style-obsessed coworker, yourself

When: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, December 22

Where: Duke Albert, 2516 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis

Last Call at the FOOD Building L-R: ROMI Apothecary, Kinoko Kids, Everthine Jewelry

Last Call: A Holiday Market

If you need to check a lot of people off your list in a short amount of time, head to the aptly-named Last Call holiday market for all sorts of goodies, including Everythine jewelry, edibles from Baker’s Field Flour & Bread, and Ashley Mary Art & Designs’ bright, vibrant art pieces. Daughters and Suns will be there doing portraits, which make a great gift for friends and parents. Plus, there will be free gift wrapping! Can it get easier than that? No, it can’t.

Shop here for: Your mom, your aunts, your mother-in-law, your White Elephant gifts

When: 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, December 22

Where: FOOD Building, 1401 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis

Procraftinate

Procraftinate: A Handmade Holiday Market

The folks behind the Procraftinate market know what’s up. Head to Lakes & Legends Brewing and grab a beer, then peruse gift options from Larissa Loden jewelry, Red Cedar Gardening, Northern Dyer, and way, way more. Lakes & Legends is kid- and dog-friendly, too, so bring the whole fam along.

Shop here for: Everyone!

When: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, December 22

Where: Lakes & Legends Brewing, 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis

Riley Rose

Riley Rose opening at Mall of America

After the smashing success of Riley Rose at Ridgedale, the beauty retailer is heading to the Mall of America. If you’re into Korean skincare or trendy beauty looks, this is your hot ticket. (It’s also the perfect place to shop for any Gen Z-ers on your list.)

Shop here for: Your younger sister, your cousins, any Gen Z-ers

When: Saturday, December 22 (the store opens at 8 a.m. with free gifts).

Where: Mall of America, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington

Lawless Distilling

Hygge Holiday Market

And finally, you’re probably already hitting up the festive Miracle at Lawless Distilling, a holiday pop-up cocktail bar, so why not do some shopping while you’re there? The Hygge Holiday Market wraps things up with items from local makers and vendors like Carver Junk Company, Fair Anita ethical jewelry, Oh Fer Cute vinyl, and more.

Shop here for: Anyone left on your list.

When: 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, December 23

Where: Miracle at Lawless Distilling, 2619 28th Ave. S., Minneapolis