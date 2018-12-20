6 pop-up holiday markets for procrastinators
Uh oh! Did you forget that Christmas is coming in like, five days?
We feel you. Time’s a-tickin’ and you’re too old to show up at your family gathering sans gifts for your loved ones. If you spent your pre-holiday weekends going to breweries or holiday presents, that’s okay. There are still tons of great pop-ups scheduled over the next few days to save you.
MAD Holiday Pop-Up
This pop-up sale is definitely a must-stop for any fashionista. Shop things like clothing, jewelry, and ceramics. Local designers include ACG and Winsome, Scarfshop’s delicious, cloud-like scarves in a variety of hues (which are *excellent gifts, BTW), local retailers IDUN and Hazel & Rose, fancy chocolates from Mademoiselle Miel, and more. Pick up something for yourself while you’re there -- you deserve it.
Shop here for: Your coolest friends and coworkers, your partner’s super-chic sister
When: Noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 20
Where: MAD, 2920 Talmadge Ave. SE, Minneapolis
Yule Wanna Be Here
Love vintage? Hit up Northeast gift and lifestyle boutique Duke Albert for vintage clothing from Moth Oddities, who will feature some straight-from-Italy items, plus there will be cool gifts and accessories from the store.
Shop here for: Your siblings, your style-obsessed coworker, yourself
When: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, December 22
Where: Duke Albert, 2516 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis
Last Call: A Holiday Market
If you need to check a lot of people off your list in a short amount of time, head to the aptly-named Last Call holiday market for all sorts of goodies, including Everythine jewelry, edibles from Baker’s Field Flour & Bread, and Ashley Mary Art & Designs’ bright, vibrant art pieces. Daughters and Suns will be there doing portraits, which make a great gift for friends and parents. Plus, there will be free gift wrapping! Can it get easier than that? No, it can’t.
Shop here for: Your mom, your aunts, your mother-in-law, your White Elephant gifts
When: 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, December 22
Where: FOOD Building, 1401 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis
Procraftinate: A Handmade Holiday Market
The folks behind the Procraftinate market know what’s up. Head to Lakes & Legends Brewing and grab a beer, then peruse gift options from Larissa Loden jewelry, Red Cedar Gardening, Northern Dyer, and way, way more. Lakes & Legends is kid- and dog-friendly, too, so bring the whole fam along.
Shop here for: Everyone!
When: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, December 22
Where: Lakes & Legends Brewing, 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis
Riley Rose opening at Mall of America
After the smashing success of Riley Rose at Ridgedale, the beauty retailer is heading to the Mall of America. If you’re into Korean skincare or trendy beauty looks, this is your hot ticket. (It’s also the perfect place to shop for any Gen Z-ers on your list.)
Shop here for: Your younger sister, your cousins, any Gen Z-ers
When: Saturday, December 22 (the store opens at 8 a.m. with free gifts).
Where: Mall of America, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington
Hygge Holiday Market
And finally, you’re probably already hitting up the festive Miracle at Lawless Distilling, a holiday pop-up cocktail bar, so why not do some shopping while you’re there? The Hygge Holiday Market wraps things up with items from local makers and vendors like Carver Junk Company, Fair Anita ethical jewelry, Oh Fer Cute vinyl, and more.
Shop here for: Anyone left on your list.
When: 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, December 23
Where: Miracle at Lawless Distilling, 2619 28th Ave. S., Minneapolis