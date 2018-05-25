6 fun fashion ideas for Memorial Day weekend

It’s also going to be hot AF outside all weekend, so hopefully you’ve got your beach bag packed or you’ve pre-emptively hit up your friend with a pool for some warm-weather relaxation. Or perhaps you’re headed up to a cabin? However you’re choosing to spend the weekend, do it stylishly with a little help from some of our best boutiques.

If you’ve got a few days off from work, you might want to do a bit of shopping, as Memorial Day sales truly can’t be beat. (Especially if you have to buy a few outfits for summer weddings, because those are not cheap!)

If you’re going to a barbeque …

Hit up that backyard barbeque in a fun and festive cherry red romper. It leaves your limbs bare and has an elastic waistband so you can drink as much beer as you want. This polka dot cutie from Proper is just perfect, and pairing it with retro white cateye shades is basically the most Instagrammable outfit ever. When it gets dark and cools down, you can toss on your favorite jean jacket or cardigan and still look adorable.

If there’s a wedding in your forecast …

This tropical print wrap dress from Just Female, available at Cliché, is so versatile and can be worn all summer. Consider wearing it to a wedding with metallic heels and some big statement earrings, then changing into cute sandals for the reception and dance -- especially if it’s outdoors. Wedding season is upon us, so you might as well have a little fun with it.

If you’ll be strolling around the lakes …

Duh, it’s cutoffs time. Cutoffs are the best for lake walks because you can store your phone, ID, credit card, and keys without having to carry a bag around, and they look cute with everything. This isn’t rocket science, but nothing makes me happier than slipping back into my old cutoff Levi’s come summer. If prowling Savers for a pair of men’s jeans isn’t for you, Arlee Park does the heavy lifting and creates their own cutoffs.

If your only plan is PATIO time …

Sip on slushy cocktails at Hasty Tasty in some cute sandals from Parc. The best part? They’re having a Memorial Day sale through Tuesday. Whle they’re closed on Monday, the discount still stands on their site. Parc also has some very cute cropped tanks and breezy dresses right now, perfect for patio sipping and lounging without crazy tanlines.

If you’re heading up north or heading out on Minnetonka …

Boat around like a babe with a new swimsuit. Salty Blonde Swim is a traveling RV full of adorable and affordable bikinis, one-pieces, and even men’s swimwear. You have to follow her on Instagram to see where she’s popping up, but you can also order via Instagram. The RV hits up locations from the north metro to local breweries, so you can shop and shop at your convenience.

If you’re just in the mood to shop …

Hey, I feel you! Indulge yourself with some cute summer earrings. Chec out these fun fringy gold beauties from Golden Rule Collective. They’re also the perfect hostess gift if you’re crashing with a friend at her family cabin this summer — just an idea to sweeten the deal.