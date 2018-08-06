6 free movies, BYOB drinking in the park, and fire: 10 free things to do this week

Northern Fire Dynamic

This local fire troupe has made it into the fire conclave at Burning Man. To celebrate, they're practicing a few runs in Minneapolis. Come see them perform around 8 p.m., and then head over to Cardinal Bar for a toast. 8 p.m. Monday. Powderhorn Park, Minneapolis.

La La Land

Monday, August 6, 8:45 p.m. @ Loring Park

Canoeing at Loring Park

Each Monday, a naturalist from Minneapolis Parks and Rec Board helps with free canoe rides and lessons for all ages. Meet at the northeast corner of the pond to get started. Mondays, 5 to 7 p.m. Loring Park Gardens, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit

Tuesday, August 7, 8:45 p.m. @ Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Traveling Patio Picture Show: 2 Fast 2 Furious

[Editor's note: This event was rescheduled after a rain out.] Trash Film Debauchery, Indeed Brewing Company, and Trylon Cinema have teamed up for a series of awesomely shitty movies best consumed with beer. Wednesday, 8 to 11 p.m. MacKenzie, 918 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7268.

World Jazz Collegium

Wednesday, 7 p.m. Minnehaha Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Ghostbusters (2016)

Wednesday, August 8, 8:40 p.m. @ Pearl Park

Black Panther

Black Panther

Psssst! This is one of those nights where you're allowed to bring your own booze, wine, or beer and drink it in the park. Just keep the kind that comes in glass containers at home. There will also be food trucks: Potter's Pasties, Xstream Cuisine, Misfit Coffee, and Sssdude-Nutz. Thursday, 7-10 p.m. The Commons, 425 Portland Ave. S., Minneapolis.

A Wrinkle In Time

Thursday, August 9, 8:40 p.m. @ Live on the Drive

The Usual Things

Free concert featuring alternative rock with a dash of country. Thursday, 7:30 to 9 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.