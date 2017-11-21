The following is our roundup of local events. Don't see your event on here? Send us the details at [email protected]ages.com.

Already open:



2017 Holiday Gallery Shop

Featuring arts and crafts from over 100 local and global artists, holiday gift ideas, demonstrations, hands-on activities, and work by featured artist Penny Norman. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Every Mon., Tue., Wed., and Thu. from Nov. 1-Dec. 24; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Every Fri. and Sat. from Nov. 1-Dec. 24; 12-4 p.m. Every Sun. from Nov. 1-Dec. 24; Free. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave., Minneapolis; 612-436-0464.



Covet Consign's Annual Holiday Art Show

Featuring over 50 pieces of original art from 20 local artists, all priced under $100. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Every Tue., Wed., and Fri. from Nov. 9-Jan. 6; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Every Sat. from Nov. 9-Jan. 6; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Every Sun. from Nov. 9-Jan. 6; Free. Covet Consign & Design, 3730 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; 612-822-2038.



Minnesota Marketplace

Pop-up featuring 20 local brands. Located on level 2. Daily from Nov. 16-Feb. 9; Free. Mall of America, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.



Northern Clay Center’s Annual Holiday Exhibition

Group show featuring work that can be given as gifts. Daily from Nov. 19-Dec. 31; Free. Northern Clay Center, 2424 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-8007.

Friday, Nov. 24

Holidazzle 2017

Festive outdoor holiday market featuring local vendors selling their crafts, gift items, food, and beverages, with live music, movie screenings, outdoor skating rink, and visits from Santa. More info at www.holidazzle.com. 5-9 p.m. Thursdays; 5-10 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays. Nov. 24-Dec. 23; Free. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis.

Black Friday at Mia

Score free tickets to “Eyewitness Views: Making History in 18th-Century Europe,” enjoy free coffee and treats from Agra Culture, and check out the recently remodeled store at Mia for design-driven holiday gifts. Purchases are 20-percent off. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Black Friday on Broadway

Two-day event features area shops with special offers, prizes, give-a-ways and more. 1007 W. Broadway Ave., Minneapolis.

Excelsior Christkindlsmarkt

Christmas festival featuring open-air market, gifts, German food, beer garden, choirs and carolers, book signing by Belinda Jensen, Father Christmas and the North Pole Trolley, and Kinderworld for the children. More info at www.excelsiorchristkindlsmarkt.com. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Daily from Nov. 24-25; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 26; Excelsior Brewing Company, 421 3rd St., Excelsior; 952-474-7837.



Schmidt Holiday Market

Featuring artwork and goods available to purchase from local artisans. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Daily from Nov. 24-25; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 26; Free. Schmidt Artist Lofts, 882 7th St W, St Paul.

Saturday, Nov. 25

Shop Small Saturday Pop-Up

Goods from Casey Deming and vintage items from Double Peace Studio, brunch, and $3 mimosas. Saturday, November 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dumpling, 4004 Minnehaha Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-724-8795.

Small Business Saturday at Wanderlust Vintage Market

Vintage and unique handmade items. Saturday, November 25 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wanderlust Vintage Market, 349 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-466-0785.

Small Business Saturday

Featuring free Tarot readings, apothecary items, live music by Sarah Morris, in store sales, special guests Famiglia Meschini Wines and Meg Brown Ceramics, and more. Saturday, November 25 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Showroom, 615 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-345-7391.

4th Annual Made by Hands Holiday Sale Extra Vaganza

Heated tent on the patio features local businesses and artists. Saturday, November 25 from noon to 6 p.m. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-276-6911.

Small Business Saturday at the Northrup King

Gift shops on all four floors of the building. Saturday, November 25, from noon to 5 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-363-5612.

50th and France Holiday Market and Tree Lighting Ceremony

Featuring visit by Santa, carolers, and goods from local artisans. Winter Market continues on Dec. 2, 9, and 16. 12-5 p.m. Nov. 25; Free. 50th & France, 3925 50th St. W., Edina; 952-922-1524.



Interact's Great Big Holiday Art Sale

Featuring sale prices on original art and studio garage sale. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 25; Free. Interact Center for the Visual & Performing Arts, 1860 Minnehaha Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-209-3575.



Midway Holiday Pop-Up Shop

Featuring wares from local small businesses, crafters, artisans, and artists, with music, holiday stories, and family activities. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 25; Free. The Celtic Junction, 836 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul; 612-722-7000.



Nokomis Tree Lighting

Featuring holiday music, photos with Santa, free books for children, gift bags, and food donation collection. 4 p.m. Nov. 25; Free. Oxendale's Market, 5025 S. 34th Ave., Minneapolis; 612-724-4474.

Sunday, Nov. 26

Bespeak Holiday Pop-Up

Local vendors selling a variety of made-to-measure goods. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 26; Free. The Woman's Club of Minneapolis, 410 Oak Grove St., Minneapolis; 612-813-5300.

Linden Hills Holiday Market

Minneapolis Craft Market teams up with Linden Hills Farmers Market for weekends with craftspeople, artisan food producers, and ready-to-eat food makers. Over 60 different vendors every Sunday. Sundays through December 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunnyside Gardens, 3723 44th St. W., Minneapolis; 612-926-2654.

Thursday, Nov. 30

39th Annual Landmark Center Old Fashioned Holiday Bazaar

Featuring handmade holiday gifts and crafts from over 70 local artisans, benfiting the Landmark Center's art and cultural community. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Daily from Nov. 30-Dec. 1; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 2; $5; Free for kids 12 and under. Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul; 651-292-3293.

Friday, Dec. 1



European Christmas Market

Traditional festive holiday market featuring handmade gifts and decorations from local vendors, mulled wine, and European-inspired food. 4-9 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat.; noon to 6 p.m. Sun. Dec. 1-10; free. Union Depot, 214 E. 4th St., St. Paul; 651-202-2700.



FeZtival of Trees

Presented by Zuhrah Shriners, featuring pictures with Santa, holiday marketplace, decorated trees, raffles, carnival games, music, concessions, and tour of lights. 5-9 p.m. Dec. 1; 12-9 p.m. Dec. 2; Free. Zuhrah Shrine Center, 5400 Main St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-871-3555.



Holiday No Coast Craft-O-Rama

Featuring local designers and artisans, print artists, book makers, seasonal food, holiday decorations, and live entertainment. More info at www.nocoastcraft.com. 3-8 p.m. Dec. 1; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 2; Free. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-872-4041.



SooVAC Artists' Holiday Shop

Featuring holiday wares and gifts from local artists, with prints, paintings, jewelry, and sculpture. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thu. and Fri.; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat. and Sun. Dec. 1-24; Free. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-2263.

Saturday, Dec. 2

Winterbike Expo 2017

More info at www.winterbikeexpo.com. December 2 – December 3. Freewheel Midtown Bike Center, 2834 10th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-4447.

Mill City Winter Market

Indoor marketplace featuring local food, ceramics, jewelry, art, music, and home products. More info at millcityfarmersmarket.org/visit/winter-market. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 18; 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat. Dec. 2-16. Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.

A Handmade Holiday Market

Shop local artists and makers while sipping farm-to-table Belgian-style beers. Saturday, December 2, from noon to 5 p.m. Lakes & Legends Brewing Company, 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis; 612-999-6020.

Betty's Bizarre Bazaar 2017

Woven chairs, crocheted plant hangers, jewelry, floral arrangements, original artwork, and more. Saturday, December 2, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Betty Danger's Country Club, 2501 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-315-4997.

10th Annual Holiday Sale

Featuring handmade jewelry, crafts, and gift items, with cookies, coffee, and tea. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 2; 12-5 p.m. Dec. 3; Free. Vine Arts Center, 2637 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-728-5745.



14th Annual Holiday Craft Fair

Featuring wares from over 60 local crafters and artists, with bake sale by the Roseville Historical Society. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 2; 12-4 p.m. Dec. 3; Free. Roseville City Hall, 2660 Civic Center Dr., Roseville; 651-792-7000.

Grand Meander

Featuring breakfast with Santa, art shows, music, carolers, trolley rides, soup tasting contest, and family activities. Full schedule and info at www.grandave.com/events/grand-meander. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 2; Free. Grand Avenue, from Dale to Fairview, St. Paul; 651-699-0029.



Handmade Holiday Market

Featuring wares and gift items from local artists and makers, with live music and Belgian-style beers. 12-5 p.m. Every Sat. from Dec. 2-16; Free. Lakes & Legends Brewing Company, 1368 LaSalle Ave, Minneapolis; 612-999-6020.



Holiday Craft Hop

Holiday-themed craft show featuring handmade creations from over 60 Minnesota artists and vendors. 12-5 p.m. Dec. 2; Free. Grain Belt Brew House, 1224 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis.



Holiday Open Haus

The GAI's mansion is decorated for the season, with vendors featuring German crafts and goods, model trains, holiday food and drinks, and a visit from St. Nikolaus on Sunday. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily from Dec. 2-3; Free. Germanic-American Institute, 301 Summit Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-7027.



Mrs. Kelly's Tea Tasting

Sample over 100 local, freshly blended teas, tea related pottery, paintings, honey, and candy, benefiting Perspectives Kids Cafe and Second Harvest Heartland. More info at www.mrskellystea.com. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Daily from Dec. 2-3; Suggested $2 donation or non-perishable food item. Grain Belt Brewery Warehouse, 77 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-929-4764.



Summit Avenue Artisan Festival

Featuring handcrafted jewelry, pottery, food items, and more, from local artists and artisans, with children's activities, appearance from St. Nick, silent auction, cafe, and bake sale. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 2; Free. St. Paul United Church of Christ, 900 Summit Ave., St. Paul; 651-224-5809.



The Island of Misfit Makers

Featuring handmade items from local artists and makers. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 2; Free. Food Building, 1401 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-545-5555.

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Five Watt 2nd Annual Joy Joy Art Sale

Artists sell their artwork for $25 or less. All proceeds go toward charity. Tuesday, December 5, 8-10 p.m. Five Watt Coffee, 3745 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Wednesday, Dec. 6

Gifts in the Gallery

Boutique-style sale featuring original gift items handcrafted by local and regional artists. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Wed., Dec. 6. Daily from Dec. 6-20; Free. Artistry at Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington; 952-563-8575.

Thursday, Dec. 7

Raging Art On 2017

Opening reception costs $10 on Thursday, December 7 from 7 to 10 p.m., and features music from DJ Adatrak of Rhymesayers & Yo MTV Raps. Free open hours are: Friday, Dec. 8, from 1 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, Dec 9, from 1 to 10 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 10, from 1 to 5 p.m. Gamut Gallery, 717 S. 10th St., Minneapolis.

Friday, Dec. 8

The Artful Present

Featuring work by local artists, and handcrafted jewelry, blankets, and ceramics. 3-8 p.m. Dec. 8; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 9; Free. Veronique Wantz Gallery, 901 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; 612-254-2838.

Saturday, Dec. 9

Holiday Art Bazaar

Opening reception featuring new art and textile work from local artists Mary Olson, Yuya Negishi, Amy Tupper, Jen Chilstrom, and Bernie McNally; prints and holiday cards by Chholing Taha and Inside the Robot; and sculpture by Design Canoe Studio. Saturday, December 9, from 5 to 8 p.m. Showroom, 615 W. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Northern Grade Minnesota

Shop high-quality craft vendors. Check out www.northerngrade.com/pages/minnesota for more details. December 9-10. Holidazzle at Loring Park.

Holiday Artist Mart!

Here's where to shop for the weirdo and collector on your wish list. Saturday, December 9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Center For Lost Objects, 957 W. Seventh St., St. Paul; 651-504-2356.

5th Annual Holiday Bake Sale

Benefit for Neighborhood House, featuring goods and confections from Twin Cities bakeries, live cooking and baking demonstrations, and commemorative baking box. Tickets and more info at www.uniondepot.org/bakesale. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 9; $5-$10; seniors and kids under 12 free. Union Depot, 214 E. 4th St., St. Paul; 651-202-2700.



Burlesque and Friends Holiday Sale

Featuring screenprinted art prints, concert posters, t-shirts, pins, patches, and books from local and national artists and designers, with food, drinks, and music. 2-10 p.m. Dec. 9; Free. CO Exhibitions, 1101 Stinson Blvd. NE, Minneapolis; 612-379-4151.



Holiday Marketplace

Feauring over 40 local artisans presenting their wares, with holiday gifts, food trucks, and live music. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 9; Free. Casket Arts Community, 681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-5551.



Winter Wonderland Weekend

Featuring a visit from Santa, live reindeer, retail discounts, holiday decorations, craft activities for kids, and the Enchanted Christmas Ball. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Daily from Dec. 9-10; Free. The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes, 12459 Elm Creek Blvd., Maple Grove; 763-424-0504.

Sunday, Dec. 10

Books and Beer Pop-Up Bookstore

Featuring a variety of Minnesotan authors with books for sale. More info here. 1-6 p.m. Dec. 10; Free. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-249-7800.



Winter Market

Featuring holiday gift ideas from local artists and artisans, with cookies and local beer. 12-5 p.m. Dec. 10; Free. Sisyphus Brewing, 712 Ontario Avenue W., Minneapolis; 612-321-8324.

Saturday, Dec. 16

Creative Badasses Holiday Bargain Boutique

Featuring handmade crafts and gifts from local artisans, with gift wrapping available. Located in Gallery #332. 12-6 p.m. Dec. 16; Free. Northrup King Studios, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-363-5612.



RedHot Art Market

Benefit for CAFAC scholarship fund, featuring work of local artisans. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 16; Free. Chicago Avenue Fire Arts Center, 3749 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-294-0400.

Sunday, Dec. 17



Northeast Winter Market

With wares from local makers, artisans, and food vendors. There will also be kids’ activities and a Bloody Mary bar. The market takes place every third Sunday through March. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Solar Arts by Chowgirls, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-203-0786.



The Flourish Winter Market

Afternoon social and pop-up boutique featuring handmade crafts, artwork, and holiday gift ideas from local artists and vendors. 1-5 p.m. Dec. 17; Free. Black Dog Cafe, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-228-9274.