5 upcoming pop-up sales that should be on your radar

Yep, Halloween is over, and that means it’s basically holiday season. If you’re ready to get your shop on (for yourself or others), the next few weeks are loaded with fun events with a holiday spin. Here’s where you should definitely stop.

Moth Oddities have returned from Italy

Troviamo! An Italian Pop-Up

The duo behind local vintage vendors Moth Oddities recently spent a few weeks in Italy collecting vintage items, and they brought things back to sell exclusively to you at their Troviamo! pop-up sale at Duke Albert in Northeast. According to the event page, the pop-up features “high-end labels and unique items that you can’t find here in the States.” Sounds like a can’t-miss! (5-8 p.m. Saturday, November 3. 2516 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis)

Makers Mart at the Walker Art Center this weekend

Walker Art Center Makers Mart

A great stop for any art (or jewelry) fans on your list is the Walker Art Center’s Makers Mart. This year, they’ve got 21 local makers selling everything from jewels to clothing to housewares. There’s even a cash bar so you can sip and shop — one of my favorite activities. Walker members get 10% off. (11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, November 3. Walker Art Center, 1750 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-375-7600)



Minneapolis Vintage Market: November Edition

Hit up the monthly Vintage Market to find unique treasures from local vintage vendors. This event is always bustling with eager shoppers and vintage fans, and this month’s installment also features tintype portraits by Blkk Hand, a very cool and unique holiday gift for your cool aunt or your BFF. (Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, November 10. Modist Brewing Company, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis)

Arlee Park

Holiday Bazaar at Paikka

Head over to Paikka event space in St. Paul for the third annual Holiday Bazaar, featuring a sumptuous spread of goodies from local retailers like Arlee Park and popular local makers like Scarf Shop, Neal Jewelry, Annika Jewelry, tintype portraits from Blkk Hand, and much more. There’s coffee from Coffee Cart, snacks from Salty Tart, Dumpling, Bibuta, and MN Nice Cream, and music from Jackie Beckey and Christopher Corey Allen. Grab your besties and get festive while shopping for super cute gifts. This will definitely be a “one for you, one for me” gifting event. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, November 11. 550 Vandalia St., #165, St. Paul)

Image courtesy MCAD

MCAD Art Sale

One of my favorite yearly events is the MCAD Art Sale, where MCAD students sell their work at can’t-beat-‘em prices. You can pay for early access on the first two days of the sale, but the final Saturday is free. Pick up prints for gifts or home décor and support local artists in the process. (Thursday, November 15, through Saturday, November 17. Prices and hours vary. MCAD, 2501 Stevens Square, Minneapolis)