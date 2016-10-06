5 tricky fall colors and how to wear them

Some of the season’s trendiest colors, according to Pantone, aren’t exactly the easiest to incorporate into your wardrobe or to mix and match, which is why you’ve got us to help you color coordinate like a pro. We chose a few of our favorite fall colors as a jumping-off point, but don’t be afraid to think out of the box. You’ll be retreating into your black puffer coats soon, so get crazy with color while you can.

(Primp Boutique)

Maroon/Burgundy

Don’t pair this mulberry shade with mustard yellow unless you’re at a Gopher game. Burgundy pairs well with pastel shades like baby pink and powder blue. Pastels and oxblood, when you wear them together, look way expensive.

(Sweater: Parc Boutique)

Goldenrod

Everyone busts out the mustard yellow in the fall, and for good reason; it’s basically the predominant shade of nature, and adds a cheerful pop in your wardrobe. It looks great with light or charcoal grey, but it really shines when you pair it with a bright aquamarine blue or a classic navy for a more Ralph Lauren prepster look.

(Modcloth)

Dark espresso brown

Deep, rich, chocolate brown looks amazing when you pair it with hot or pale pink, and if you’d like to try a tone-on-tone look, the ever-popular taupe/beige complements it beautifully. A dark brown sweater dress with a taupe suede coat and tall boots is fall perfection.

(Dress: juneresale)

Emerald green

Pantone calls this “lush meadow,” which makes sense because it’s the exact color of the trees at the height of summer. It’s just gorgeous. Emerald green pairs well with lighter green shades, including pale sage, and gets dramatic when you mix it with eggplant purple. (You won’t look like Barney, we promise.) Save the green and pink for summertime, though.

(Top: Modcloth, Cardigan: Nordstrom)

Burnt orange

I kind of hate orange as a color, but I love how it looks with dusty aqua blue. It’s such an unexpected pairing, but it makes sense because they’re complementary colors on the color wheel. (Pantone calls this color “Potter’s Clay.”) Burnt orange also looks great with mustard yellow if you’re going full fall, or in a print with just a hint of emerald green. Or try a burnt orange dress with your favorite army green jacket for your next walk around Lake of the Isles.

(Dress: The Golden Pearl Vintage, Sweater: Idun)

Dark blue

No, not navy. A dark ocean blue is trendy this fall, and it’s perfectly lovely when you pair it with oxblood tones, bright reds, or an accent of dark chocolate brown. Look for it intermingled in a print for maximum results. If you’re a big fan of blue (and all the men in the skyway are; we’ve seen your constant wardrobe of light blue shirts), mix in a little airy sky blue to remind you of warmer weather.