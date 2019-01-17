5 sales this weekend that will make your aesthetic dreams come true

January is a slow time, but it’s also when stores put tons of winter merch on clearance to make way for resort (swim/vacation wear) and spring pieces, making it a perfect time to shop. Hey, we’ve still got a few months of winter left, so you might as well snag a deal or five on things you’ll actually wear.



If you’re in the mood to shop, this is a great weekend to do so; some fancy retailers are having sales, and if vintage/secondhand clothing is more your jam, you’re in luck, too!

Grethen House

Grethen House winter sale

Snag the biggest and best deals of the season at the Edina location of Grethen House as they’re slashing prices up to 70% off through Sunday. If you’re not familiar with shop, you should be. They’re one of the most significant retailers in the Twin Cities and have brought many cutting-edge lines to our retail landscape. Their winter sale includes gems from the casual-cool Frank & Eileen, glam-boho Ulla Johnson, the uber-popular Veronica Beard, and many more. You can also shop the sale online if you can’t make it to the store. (Thursday, January 17 through Sunday, January 20; Grethen House, 4930 France Ave. S., Edina)

L-R: Crate & Barrel, Hammer Made, Gallerie Z

Clearance Experience at Galleria

Well, you’re already in Edina, so you may as well head over to France Avenue and hit up the Galleria for their annual clearance experience. Shop major sales at local stores like Ampersand, Roe Wolfe, Traill Mark, Oh Baby!, and Pumpz, as well as Galleria tenants like Barnes & Noble, Eileen Fisher, Filson, Tory Burch, and Williams-Sonoma. Each store has its own unique sales, so the best way to see what’s going on at your favorite location is to check out the Galleria website. A few standouts: Take 40% off everything at Oh Baby!, the perfect opportunity to treat your pregnant friend; 20% off clearance floor models at Gabberts for all your furniture needs; and spend more, save more at Roe Wolfe. (Friday, January 18 through Monday, January 21; Galleria Edina)

www.instagram.com/aandbe_bridalshop

Tara LaTour Trunk Show

Tying the knot in 2019 or 2020? A&be bridal shop in Loring Park is hosting local designer Tara LaTour’s 2019 trunk show. According to Tara, the collection is inspired by “extraordinary women in history,” and it looks gorgeous. Added bonus: It’s exclusive to the store. You have to call or book online to check out her gowns, but if you find the dress of your dreams, you’ll get 10% off your purchase. (Friday, January 18 through Saturday, January 19; A&be, 1607 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; call 612-238-1300 for an appointment)



Findfurnish 20% off sale

Celebrate Northeast mid-century modern emporium Findfurnish’s five-year anniversary with a 20% off sale. If you’re redecorating post-Marie Kondo Netflix series, this is the ideal time to snag a serious deal on furniture, décor, and more. Plus, you can help its in-store vintage partner, Tandem Vintage, celebrate their fifth anniversary, too. Findfurnish has been a pioneer in bringing foot traffic and retail to that adorable Northeast neighborhood, and continues to be one of the must-stop spots for everything MCM. (Findfurnish, 13 Fifth St. NE, Minneapolis; open daily 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)



Minneapolis Vintage Market

The January edition of the monthly Minneapolis Vintage Market is here, and it’s at Machine Shop. Each pop-up gets bigger and better, and the roster of vendors for January is crazy good. Check out their Facebook event page for the full list. Did I mention there’s a PIE pop-up this time? That’s a can’t-miss opportunity for sure. (Sunday, January 20, from noon to 5 p.m.; Machine Shop, 300 Second St. NE, Minneapolis)