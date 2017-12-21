5 places to check out if you're last-minute panic shopping

If you haven’t gotten gifts for your nearest and dearest, were you even reading this column over the past few weeks? If you missed the boat and are scrambling for gifts, don’t resort to the ol’ safety net of a Target gift card. There are more than a few adorable places to shop for last-minute gifts that won’t feel like an afterthought. Here are a few.

UMEI

UMEI

This cute North Loop boutique hasn’t been open for long, but it’s going to be very popular soon. If you love Japanese-inspired home goods, then you’re going to love UMEI. Inside, you’ll find all sorts of dishware, from small bowls and plates for holding spare change to a rainbow of drinking glasses, vases, and more. The price point is super-reasonable, too, so you can stock up on gifts without spending a ton of money. Bonus: It’s tucked away near Target Field, so parking is much easier than off Washington. Win! (UMEI, 903 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis)



Mille

Mille is a cool girl’s go-to for fashion and beauty products. If you have a friend on your list who’s the coolest of the cool (and therefore hard to buy for), Mille might be your best bet. Grab some earrings from Annie Costello Brown or cheeky tees from Unfortunate Portrait for the perfect quirky-but-awesome gift. (Mille, 4760 Grand Ave. S., Minneapolis)

Missouri Mouse

Missouri Mouse

St. Paul’s Missouri Mouse is, hands down, my favorite antique store in the Twin Cities area (and I grew up antiquing all over this whole damn state). It’s much larger than it looks, and each room is full of treasures, including art deco glassware and funny little trinkets. The prices are fairly reasonable, but be prepared to invest in more high-ticket items. Antiques can be some of the most thoughtful gifts for your loved ones, and Missouri Mouse is loaded with the good stuff. (Missouri Mouse, 1750 Selby Ave., St. Paul)



Creative Kidstuff

Hear us out: There are presents for adults here. Yes, it’s an ideal stop for any kiddos on your list, but their “little stuff” section is full of fun stocking stuffers that your friends will love. The octopus tentacles are particularly amazing and Instagrammable. (Creative Kidstuff: Galleria Edina, MOA, Ridgedale, Wayzata, St. Paul, the Shops at West End)

Custom pieces from Andy Paiko Glass

Martinpatrick3

Full disclaimer: My boyfriend works here. That being said, I’d still shop here even if he didn’t. The store is massive, which means there’s rooms upon rooms of gift ideas for pretty much everyone you know: your stoner brother, your dad, your cool cousin, your boyfriend… the list goes on and on. They’ve got everything: fancy desk accessories, suits, fashionable-but-not-obnoxious winter hats and gloves, and a ridiculously good apothecary section of skincare, haircare, and fragrance. Oh, and there's also a jewelry store, if you’re feeling particularly flush this season. (Martinpatrick3, 212 Third Ave. N., Minneapolis)