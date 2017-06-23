5 Minnesota vintage Instagrams to follow now

It’s a little different for vintage retailers, but Instagram is still a huge traffic driver for local Twin Cities vendors who use the platform to show off their wares. That one-of-a-kind dress can be yours just by sliding into their DMs. Here are a few to follow.

@tandemvintage



Tandem Vintage is one of the most successful vintage vendors around; she’s got a prime spot at Find Furnish in Northeast. Owner Amanda Baumann also uses Instagram to show off her wares, publicize events she’s popping up at, and to give her customers a peek at what’s coming to the racks. She uses Instagram stories to show off new items before they hit the store, gives her fans a peek at the thrift stores and estate sales she’s scouring, and even does photoshoots with local Tandem gals to show us how to style those pieces.

“People come in to the shop and most times it is because of something they saw on Instagram or in my stories,” she says. “I don't get a ton of ‘likes,’ but my followers are super engaged and supportive, and I love getting to see them in pieces they've purchased! Then the love for vintage really comes full circle.”

Follow her for bright, cheery content -- and cute pug pics.

@audreyrosevintage

One of the coolest things about Audrey Rose Vintage is that owner Jessie Witte focuses on U.S.-made products (and not in the Donald Trump way). She often pops up at local vintage events and runs an Etsy store, but the best place to call dibs on Audrey Rose stuff is via Instagram. It’s a good mix of decades, with just enough ‘50s and ‘90s to attract a large customer base.

@doublepeacevintage



Are you more of a Stevie Nicks than a Marilyn? Double Peace Vintage is your must-follow. Follow her for fun, funky finds like fringe jackets, patterned bustiers, and lots and lots of bright, ‘80s-style COLOR. [Editor's note: Double Peace Vintage -- a.k.a. Holly Hilgenberg -- is also our layout editor here at City Pages]

@noihsaf.vintage



The best part about the “Noihsaf” accounts (which include kids, active, home, and “bazaar”) is that it’s a community of sellers — literally anyone on Instagram — posting their wares. This writer has snagged the world’s most perfect leather jacket via Noihsaf, as well as a few fab items from the home account. Apparently, Noihsaf has its roots in Duluth, but it’s now grown exponentially. Follow one, follow them all, start spending a ton via PayPal. To post your items, Noihsaf charges a minimal fee of just $2.80.

@paperunicornvintage

Can you say Edwardian day dresses (like the one seen above?) Paper Unicorn has an eye for beautiful, precious old vintage and a clear passion for clothing styles of the past, and as an added bonus, flaws are duly noted and their prices are awesome — now go, hit that 'Follow' button!