5 Minnesota-made beauty brands that should be on your radar

You might not think of Minneapolis/St. Paul as a hotbed for new, exciting beauty lines. That’s understandable; it seems like more of a New York, Los Angeles, or Paris thing, right? However, there are a handful of really great brands operating right here in our fair state. Here are a couple that should be on your radar. The best part? They’re super easy to find, as they're available all over the metro.

Aromi Beauty



Liquid lipsticks have been having a long moment in the spotlight lately, partially thanks to Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Lip Kits. Every brand has one now, and each claims its line has the best colors, most comfortable formula, and longest-lasting color. Minneapolis’ answer to the liquid lipstick game is Aromi Beauty, which started small but now has a massive social media following of over 2 million on Instagram. Their color palette is crazy-expansive; they pretty much have every lip shade you could ask for, from greige to a perfect red. If liquid lipstick isn’t your thing, they also sell the good ol’ fashioned stick version, too. You can find Aromi at Bibelot and I Like You locations.

Elizabeth Dehn for OLO



Elizabeth Dehn, the writer behind lifestyle site Beauty Bets, teamed up with One Love Organics to create her own skincare products, and they’re pretty great. (This writer’s mother is devoted to ED4OLO.) The Vitamin C serum has a cult following, and it really does what it claims it will do: give you glowing, moisturized, radiant skin using natural ingredients. The line currently includes an oil cleanser, serum, moisture mist, and body oil.

Sigma Beauty



Do your makeup brushes need an upgrade? If your answer is affirmative, then you need to familiarize yourself with Sigma Beauty. The company began as a small upstart in New Brighton. Now, Sigma has a store at the Mall of America and, like Aromi, an enormous social media following. They have even expanded into makeup, and Instagram’s beauty influencers are all over it. Not bad, Sigma. Not bad at all. (Honestly, get their brushes. They’re so worth it.)

Da Bomb Bath Fizzers



Two high school sisters from Edina teamed up in their kitchen to make their own line of the uber-popular bath bombs, and they're just as good as the ones you find at Lush. The bombs cost around $5 to $7 each, and you can fund them at Target and at a kiosk in Southdale. The gardenia-scented Love Bomb is great, and the Galaxy Bomb is pretty cool, too. Each bomb contains a little surprise inside, like a Happy Meal you can drop in your bathwater.

Elixery



The Elixery, a handmade cosmetics line in northeast Minneapolis, is basically old guard at this point. They’ve been around for years, and their beautifully pigmented, thoughtful lip colors can be found all over the metro, including at Roe Wolfe boutique. The Elixery has teamed up with notable Twin Cities personalities to create signature shades, including rap artist/singer Dessa, designer Samantha Rei, and the Minnesota Rollergirls. Their colors are also cruelty-free; the Elixery even makes a “Leaping Bunny” shade.