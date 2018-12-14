5 local shops to score Christmas gifts for your family, coworkers, and BFFs

www.instagram.com/shopumei

For your coworkers: UMEI



Does your favorite coworker have a messy desk? Gift her some cute Japanese dishes from UMEI in the North Loop to help her stay more organized. There’s something for every kind of coworker at this adorable little boutique, including fancy pens (better for writing meeting notes with!), tea cups, and cute ornaments. (UMEI, 903 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis)

www.instagram.com/thefoundryhomegoods

For your mom: The Foundry Home Goods



Help Mom make her home more beautiful with practical-yet-lovely housewares from Foundry Home Goods. Even their radiator cleaner brushes are pretty. Some simple linen napkins and a few of their signature beeswax candles would make a great gift if Mom likes to entertain, or you could go “at home spa day” with some Belgian linen towels, a dry brush, a pine soap dish, and some body care products. A bonus: They’ll wrap them for you! (The Foundry Home Goods, 322 W. 48th St., Minneapolis)

www.instagram.com/shophazelandrose

For your BFF: Hazel & Rose



Your bestie has been there for you through all sorts of things. Treat her to the very best this year, like a handmade vegetable-tanned leather wallet or a cute Mille & Lou crewneck sweatshirt. Show her you love her with a piece of jewelry she can wear every day and be reminded of you. I love the modern-yet-classic work of Neal Jewelry, a local maker who sells her line of rings and earrings at Hazel & Rose. (Hazel & Rose, 117 N. Eighth Ave., Minneapolis)

www.instagram.com/magersandquinn

For your Dad: Magers & Quinn or Common Good Books



Is Dad’s nose constantly buried in a book? Treat him to a gift card for a local bookstore, like Magers & Quinn in Minneapolis or Common Good Books if he prefers St. Paul. Then, he can load up on all the new novels or hardcover nonfiction books his heart desires, which is so much cooler than buying him the same robe you got him last year.

www.instagram.com/mplsvintagemkt

For your cool aunt or your vintage-loving little brother: Minneapolis Vintage Market



There’s truly something for everyone at the monthly Minneapolis Vintage Market, as the vendors are constantly changing. We have a feeling your coolest auntie would love something from Tandem Vintage, Arlee Park, Secondhand Salvage, or another of the many vendors lined up for the December installment of the market. (Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, December 16 at Lakes & Legends Brewing Company, 1368 LaSalle Ave., Minneapolis; 612-999-6020.)