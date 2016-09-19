5 free things to do this week

Movies in the Park: Triplets of Belleville

7 p.m. Monday. Gold Medal Park, 900 S. Second St., Minneapolis.

Milkweed Books Grand Opening

Check out the new bookstore by award-winning publishers Milkweed. During this party there will be refreshments, tours, shopping, and a reading featuring Deni Ellis Béchard, author of Into the Sun. The event is free, but RSVP here. 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. 1011 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-215-2650.

Red Shoe

Fall Flash Sale 2016

Shop locally-made items from artists, jewelry designers, artisans, and more. There will be beer and the Smoking Cow foodtruck will be serving grub. 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Indeed Brewing Company, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-843-5090.

Dalsen

Rogue Citizen at Pop Out

Rogue Citizen art collective is ack this Thursday with a show of new work at a new space owned by Nate Vernon of the Sounds Expensive record label. There will be over 100 works on display, from tiny pieces to items 12-feet-tall. See art from Lizardman, Blaster, Dalsen, Matt McGorry, and Ugaso, as well as collabs from Chuck U and Katie Kroeck. 6 p.m. Thursday. Pop Out, 2014 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Prince Dance Party

Dance to Prince tunes with DJ Lenka Paris and Dudley D. 21+. Thursday, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Clubhouse Jäger, 923 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-332-2686.