Now that downtown Macy’s is a torn-up ghost, the Galleria picked up one of its most beloved spring traditions: the Bachman’s flower show. Hit 62-W and head to the Galleria now through April 8 to see colorful, lush flowers and plants that will trick you into thinking it’s not 25 degrees outside. While you’re there, get a green kale lemonade at Good Earth, and check out the new wing, which features home store Z Gallerie and the revamped and fun Roe Wolfe. (Galleria Edina, through April 8. Free.)

Bodega LTD, a Minneapolis-based creative studio, has just released its first book, the gorgeous A Stylist’s Guide to Minneapolis + St. Paul. Even if you think you know everything about our fair cities shopping- and style-wise, you’ve probably missed a few things. The book, which is $18, will inspire you to seek beauty everywhere, which we really need in our current cold and snowy climate. Plus, the launch party is at Foundry Home Goods, which recently relocated to south Minneapolis and is home to the cutest shop dogs ever, Ruby and Turnip. (5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 5. 322 W. 48th St., Minneapolis.)



Despite the weather, the Twin Cities’ best boutiques have their spring finery in-store now, and it deserves to be touched, tried on, and hung up in your closet. (Maybe you need something to wear for our Best of the Twin Cities party?)

Mille

South Minneapolis’ Mille boutique is a springtime haven, filled with bright floral dresses, pastel sunglasses, and the cutest spring and summer shoes. How chic are these metallic purple slides? A stop at Mille will definitely get you in the spring spirit, and you may just splurge on the perfect summer wedding outfit. (4760 Grand Ave. S., Minneapolis)

Cliché’

Need a dose of sunshine? Cliché’s got you covered with tons of bright yellow, coral, and crisp white. Their racks are basically spring central. This yellow fuzzy jacket will be everywhere in April and May; it’s the perfect transition piece.

Yes, we’re going there. Target has been on point lately; I’ve found myself shopping there for clothes for the first time since Proenza Schouler did a GO International line back in the mid-’00s. They’ve managed to revamp their clothing selection through partnerships with Who What Wear, purveyor of some of the trendiest pieces in the store and one of the most frequently updated sections. Don’t sleep on their shoe line for springy pastel slides and sandals. Their Universal Thread boyfriend jeans, which cost $24.99, look like they’re from Everlane or Citizens of Humanity. If you haven’t perused Target’s clothing lately, it might be time to take a spin for spring.