5 fall fashion trends we're feeling right now

Pajamas: Not just for bedtime. www.instagram.com/proper.shops

Pajama dressing

Wearing pajamas to work is possible if you know how to style them. Well, maybe not your favorite grubby old T-shirt and sweats; we're talking fancy pajamas. This pajama-esque set from Proper can work for work; its berry tone and fun ruffled details keep it from looking too bedroom-y. Plus, buying a set like this gives you new pieces to mix and match with stuff you already own. Pajama-style pants with a vintage tee or a more structured jacket can look cool.

Be the leopard. www.instagram.com/bluebirdedina

Animal print

My favorite, favorite, favorite print to wear is leopard print, which I believe you can wear with anything. Treat it like a neutral and incorporate it into any outfits you think need a little Fran Fine pizzazz. Try touches of it in pumps or camisoles or go for full-on print dresses -- it never goes out of style. A leopard print faux fur coat will keep you cozy on chilly mornings and make your winter commute suck a little less, too.

Millennial pink would never. www.instagram.com/shopmille

Bright pink

Move over, millennial pink. Hot magenta pink is the cool color for fall and it's great because of how unexpected it feels amidst your typical mustards and burgundies. This pink and red striped tent dress from Mille in south Minneapolis could easily take you from the last days of summer with your favorite sandals to fall’s crispest days with a pair of broken-in motorcycle boots.

Yep, that's Cher all over again. www.target.com

Plaid

Think Cher Horowitz from Clueless when shopping for plaid prints this season. Yellow is preferred, but checks look fun in any color. Target’s new line Wild Fable has the cutest little plaid set that’s totally Cher, so it could do double-duty come Halloween. Eschew larger patterns that resemble a lumberjack in favor of smaller, more subtle patterns this season; it looks fresh and modern, and not too “heritage Minnesota.”

Stonewash '80s denim with some with an '80s-style Bart Simpson. www.instagram.com/rewindminneapolis

Everything ‘80s

Finally! The ‘80s and all its over-the-top glamour is back, guys! Think sparkle, bright colors, metallic, and foil materials; acid wash; big shoulders -- it’s all cool again. Hit up local thrift stores and vintage shops like Rewind Vintage and Golden Pearl Vintage to get your hands on some ‘80s goodness. (Or raid your favorite older cousin’s closet, because they probably have some ‘80s gems stashed away somewhere.) Think of how fun and glamorous you’d look showing up to a fall or winter wedding in a velvet ‘80s minidress with a wild shoulder bow. Channel the best of the decade in a slim dress, oversize blazer with shoulder pads and some slouchy boots or precise pumps and you’re ready for Miami Vice.