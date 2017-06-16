4 weird/boozy/hilarious summer fun runs for people who hate running

Chad Greenway’s Gridiron Gallop

June 18, Lake Nokomis

The appeal: Meet Minnesota Vikings.



This Father’s Day, join retired Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway for the 11th annual Gridiron Gallop at Lake Nokomis. There’s a 5K run/walk for grownups, but the real show is the Kids' Run. What makes this race different is that it’s the perfect way for football fans to spend their Sunday doing something productive, while also having the chance to score some Minnesota Vikings players and cheerleader autographs. Plus, you have an actual excuse to paint your face during the off-season, which is good enough reason to get anyone up and out the door.

$10-$30

Click here to register



Tiki Run

July 15, St. Paul



The appeal: Can a workout be a staycation?

This one is for everyone who is dying to go on a tropical vacation -- or just longs for the glory days of college theme parties. The Tiki Run offers three different distances (5K, 10K, half marathon) but is way more about the luau than anything else. This is the only race you’ll find that gives all participants their very own muscle tanks (just in time for the State Fair!), and everyone who runs or walks also receives a medal and Hawaiian lemonade. Plus, what’s better motivation to keep running as fast as you can than a morning full of awful “getting leid!” jokes?



$25-$60

Click here to register

Wicked Wine Run

August 12, St. Croix Vineyard in Stillwater



The appeal: Wine, obviously.



Hell yeah. Beer runs are fine, but what about the sassy wine lovers? This is your race. With four wine tasting stops and celebratory wine at the finish, everyone is a winner. There’s a 5K run and a 1K tasting walk, which basically means you can wear yoga pants and drink wine first thing in the morning. There’s also a costume contest and a post-race party (with more wine, obv) so you can tell your family that you’re going to get your workout done and get blitzed in the process.

$30-$75

Click here to register



The Glo Run

August 26, Normandale Lake in Bloomington



The appeal: It's a rave for fitness people.

Run through a neon-drenched rave to cap off the summer. The Glo Run is a 5K fun run that benefits Special Olympics Minnesota. Since the whole point is to light up the course, this race doesn’t start until 8 p.m., and the finish-line party rages into the evening. Everyone who registers gets their own glow sticks and T-shirt, and you get to be colorful without having to worry about having all of that nasty colored powder tossed all over you. This race is more about #thegram than breaking a sweat, so just put on your brightest gear and make sure you washed your running shorts.

$30-$60

Click here to register