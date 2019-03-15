4 trends to get you in the mood for spring (it's coming, we swear!)

Proper

Pretty pastels

Pastel shades for spring are hardly groundbreaking, but there’s something about buttercup yellow, pale pink, lilac, and baby blue that feel so appropriate for the season, as if you’re an Easter Egg or a baby Peep.

They’re loving pastels at Proper. Trendy colors this season include yellow (the brighter the better, IMHO), powder blue, dusty or “Kermit” green, and khaki beige. Try adding a dose of dose of pastel with a statement accessory (think acetate earrings or a structured handbag) or go all pastel in a piece with a flattering cut.

Bluebird Boutique

Short story

Doesn’t it feel amazing when you eschew your old tights and worn-out leggings for shorts? Though traditional denim cutoffs will always be fashionable, consider adding a slightly longer pair to your repertoire for spring and summer — and I’m not talking about bike shorts. (Though those are still trendy and awesome.) Erase all memories of Old Navy’s unflattering ‘00s bermuda shorts from your brain and embrace a chicer Bermuda length. Sacha Martin, owner of Bluebird Boutique in Edina, loves the longer short trend.

'Sex and the City,' HBO

The ‘00s are back

Certain silhouettes on the spring runways felt very familiar … almost like they would’ve fit right in on an episode of TRL on MTV. Yes, you read that right: ‘00s fashion trends are back. It was only a matter of time; we have been going through a major ‘90s resurgence, so it’s only natural that the ‘00s start bubbling up once more. Now you can wear cargo pants or bootcut jeans without looking like you stepped right out of 2003, and a Fendi-style baguette mini-bag is looking just as covetable now as it did when Carrie Bradshaw wore one. Is it time to bring your Juicy suit out of storage? POSSIBLY.

Cliche

Prints on prints on prints

At Cliché in Uptown, they’re digging ‘80s-inspired tropical prints for the coming season. The easiest way to channel warmer weather is to start dressing for it, after all. If you're feeling the tropical vibes, they've got super fun buttoned shirts and pants in bright floral prints to satisfy your craving.