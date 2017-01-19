4 political art shows you should check out this weekend

Another Voice



Where it’s at: MCAD, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: In this exhibit Patrick JB Flynn, who served as the art director of the Progressive magazine for 18 years during the 1980s and ‘90s, curates an exhibition that reveals the power of political cartoons to comment on news and even provoke change. The show includes over 100 artworks by some of the country’s top illustrators, as well as a chance for visitors to write messages to elected officials and make prints of various images and slogans.

Why you should go: For the left-leaning folks among us, things are getting pretty scary right about now. But it’s not time for despair, yet. Come immerse yourself in the fantastic editorial illustrations and know that even in the worst times we must speak out.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday.

First Look Preview Party: Identity, Migration, and Belonging



Where it’s at: American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Ave., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: American Swedish Institute opens five new exhibitions that all fall under themes of migration, identity, and belonging. Exhibits include "Where the Children Sleep,” a series of photographs by Magnus Wennman; “Swede Hollow," based on Ola Larsmo’s book of images in St. Paul; "The Stories They Told," featuring flat-plane wood carving; "Green Card Voices: Nordic Immigrants Tell Their Stories," featuring video and images of Minnesota’s Nordic immigrants; and "Cows Can Dream,” a kids’ show based on Maria Bajt’s book. The opening event includes discussions, commentary, book signings, and more.

Why you should go: Trump’s campaign relied heavily on fear of immigrants and refugees that come to the United States for protection, opportunity, and better life. ASI’s series of exhibitions reveal just how important immigrants have been in history in both the U.S. and Minnesota, and continue to be today.

When: 7 to 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Love, Resistance, and Revolution

Where it’s at: Las Mojarras Restaurante, 1507 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Art meets political organizing at this Inauguration Day event built around connecting the community through social justice. Performers Maria Isa, Lydia Liza, Tony Williams, City Counselor, See More Perspective, and Farrington Llewelyn will all be performing.

Why you should go: Don’t get mad, get organized! There are a ton of marches this weekend, but if a party is more your thing, you’ll like this. There’ll be some speeches, but it’s all centered around a fun, collaborative event with music and art.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday.

Yeah Maybe #13



Where it’s at: Yeah Maybe 2528 E. 22nd St., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: For their 13th exhibition, Yeah Maybe has asked a bunch of local artists for work they want to share on the day after the inauguration. The show is includes pieces by Chris Larson, Andy Ducet, Katelyn Farstad, John Fleischer, Tetsuya Yamada, and many more.

Why you should go: With over 50 artist participating, this will be Yeah Maybe’s biggest show yet, with a whole slew of art that’s responding to this moment. Whether you are depressed, angry, tired, or ready to start fighting, stop by Yeah Maybe for some inspiration.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Discussion on Sunday at 3 p.m.