4 lazy AF Halloween costumes for ladies that actually rock

Don't fret: Last-minute costumes can be amazing. There are plenty of stores in the Twin Cities that will fulfill all your costume needs -- no premade, cheap-looking costume-in-a-bag required. Some of these even include elements you can work into your day-to-day wardrobe.

'Grease'

A Greaser

If you’ve been lusting over a pricey black leather motorcycle jacket, why not pull the trigger and make it part of your Halloween costume too? (I just did this with a black velvet gown I wanted; I decided it could be part of a costume so it was worth the money.) Curl your hair and slick on some red lipstick and liquid leggings to be “Bad Sandy” from Grease. A ‘50s-style greaser is an easy costume that never goes out of style… and who already doesn’t have a white t-shirt, some Levi’s and some Converse in their closet? If not, Corner Store Vintage on Lake Street has tons of vintage Levi’s and a great selection of badass vintage leather jackets.

'Wonder Woman'

An Amazon

If you were one of the many who fell in love with Wonder Woman this summer, you're not alone. Channel the Amazons' power and strength this Halloween with an easy costume you can pull together quickly. Find a pleated kilt-style skirt at the thrift store or a school uniform supply shop, and pair it with a slim-fitting tank in a brown or neutral shade, then add lace-up gladiator sandals and a gold body chain, armband or headband. (Or all three.) Then, fashion yourself a makeshift shield out of a garbage can top spraypainted gold. Now go kick some ass... well, figuratively, anyway.

Promo still

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande's "Dangerous Woman" look is the new Britney Spears "Baby One More Time" costume, and it's statement-making but simple. First, you need her iconic ponytail. Get a wig if you don't have long hair or add some clip-in extensions. Pull it up as high as you can stand! Add bondage-esque bunny ears (easily found on Amazon), a mini skirt, an oversize sweater in a pastel shade, and some thigh-high boots. For props, grab a microphone or a headset. It's okay if you don't have her vocal range — only one in a million people do.

Promo still

Miss Piggy

One of my favorite last-minute costumes is Miss Piggy, because it's fun AND can be styled to be a cold-weather costume should it snow or freeze on October 31. Get a gown of your choosing, or an '80s-style skirt and blazer set from a vintage shop like Rewind or Golden Pearl Vintage (or the thrift store), then add a boa, pale purple gloves (a must), and a pig nose. Kermit is optional, obviously.