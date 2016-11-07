4 free things to do this week

Love in 2016

Icebox gallery is feeling the love this week. Their latest gallery show is all about love, be it for a romantic partner, a best friend, a family member, a pet, or for nature. This Monday, over 25 local artists will explore and celebrate what love means to them. ICEBOX Quality Framing & Gallery, 1500 Jackson St. NE #443, Minneapolis; 612-788-1790. 6-10 p.m. Monday.

Election Night

It’s election day. Go vote. After you do your civic duty, watch the results come in. If you prefer to commiserate or celebrate out on the town, you’ll have plenty of options. The Minnesota DFL will be taking over the Minneapolis Hilton Grand for a party with Keith Ellison, Amy Klobuchar, Mark Dayton, Al Franken, Betty McCollum, and others. It’s free to attend, there will be food and a cash bar, and runs from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. If you prefer a non-partisan experience, Bryant-Lake Bowl will be hosting Theater of Public Policy’s party from 7 p.m. to midnight. Here you’ll find music, performances, bowling, and live results on the big screen in the back. Admission is free, but the space is small, so you might want to get there early. Or stop by Herkimer’s right around the corner, which will be airing the results from 6 p.m. to midnight and offering shots in red, white, and blue. Bottoms up. If you'd rather hang in St. Paul, Black Dog Cafe is hosting live music, live election results, and cocktails with amusing names like Nasty Woman, the Bitter Pill, and Mexican Wall from 6-10 p.m. Tuesday.

Brewery Battle 5: Barrel-Aged Edition

For each installment of Brewery Battle, Twin Cities beermakers square off to create unique concoctions using themed ingredients. Then, they bring these special treats to a Minneapolis bar to share with revelers, who then determine their favorite interpretation. This Wednesday, Lagunitas will go up against Lift Bridge. This week’s theme is barrel-aged brews. Lagunitas will be offering up a rich sounding Willett Whiskey imperial stout while Lift Bridge will pour a seasonally appropriate and robust imperial pumpkin porter. Should you get hungry, chef Kurt Johnson will be serving up items made with beers from each brewery, and Lagunita’s IPA and Lift Bridge’s Citra Kellerbier will also be on tap. 21+. Clubhouse Jager, 923 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-332-2686. 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Julie Buffalohead and Nate Flink

Before the Dow Building hosts its open-studio celebration this weekend, artists Julie Buffalohead and Nate Flink will be exhibiting their artwork at a special show and sale. Check out Flinks abstract pieces and come up with stories while gazing on Buffalohead's paintings of woodland creatures. Her limited-edition print, produced in collaboration with Big Al's printing (Alec Soth's printing press), will be for sale. In Space 369. Dow Building, 2242 University Ave. W., St. Paul. 6-9 p.m. Thursday.