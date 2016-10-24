4 free things to do this week





Super Night

This Monday, Northeast distiller Tattersall is throwing a party with a little kung-fu action. The cocktail menu will be special this night, featuring rum drinks with a Japanese-tiki twist. Wyn65's food truck with dish up awesome ramen. Entertainment will include DJ-spun Wu-Tang tunes and kung-fu movies on the big screen in the cocktail room. Bottoms up! Monday, 5 to 11 p.m. Tattersall Distilling, 1620 Central Ave. NE, Ste 150, Minneapolis; 612-584-4152.

Geek Date Night

Looking for a fun place to get geeky with your sweet-heart? Head out to this fun evening that is one part trivia, one part horror, and one part happy hour. Things kick off at 7 p.m. with pub trivia where a $50 bar tab goes to the winner. After that, cozy up during the screening of Shaun of the Dead, an awesome zombie flick that features parody, scares, and Simon Pegg. Drink specials will abound until 10 p.m. 21+. Tuesday, 7 to 11 p.m. Clubhouse Jäger, 923 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-332-2686.

Transmission

This installment of Jake Rudh's popular dance night is all dark. There will be no pop or new wave here, just a black hole of goth, dark wave, industrial, and post-punk. Wear your dark heart on your sleeve here. Not feeling the goth mood? Later in the week Trasmission heads over to Psycho Suzi's for a free Halloween dance party featuring hits from 1983. 21+. Wednesday, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Clubhouse Jäger, 923 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-332-2686.

Pets + Portraits

This special gallery show in south Minneapolis features artists from the building who have been inspired by their pets. Come gaze on these adorbs fur babies at the opening reception, which will include snacks, drinks, and music by Connie Evingson. Thursday, from 5 to 9 p.m. Track 29 City Apartments, 2841 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-872-0029.