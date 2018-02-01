4 fashion pop-ups to check out during Super Bowl weekend

Chuck U Ungemach

Hey, did you know it’s the Super Bowl? No kidding, right? The whole city is celebrating a game that the Vikings could have participated in, but aren’t, and there are random celebrities like Brad Paisley wandering around. There’s a ton going on party-wise, and guess what? There’s some shopping (and selfie-ing) fun to be had too! Here’s where I’ll be this weekend.



Pop-up shopping downtown

The skyway hasn’t been the best place to shop since Neiman Marcus and Len Druskin (my former employer) left town, but during the Super Bowl, plenty of local vendors and stores are popping up in the vacant storefronts to introduce out-of-towners to real Minnesota retail. Sven Clogs, a beloved shop whose permanent location is out in Chisago City, has a spot in City Center with racks of their cool and comfortable clogs. St. Paul’s Stephanie’s is there too, as well as a bunch of local makers and artists. Skyway retailers like Union 73, Brooks Brothers, Kisa, Nordstrom Rack, Pacifier, and Saks Off Fifth are open, some with extended hours during game time.



MartinPatrick3 Ice Bar

The North Loop’s mens’ wonderland MartinPatrick3 is hosting an ice bar through the Super Bowl, kicking off on Thursday, February 1, and running through the event. It’ll be cold, but you can pop into the store to warm up and peruse their selection of menswear, shoes, accessories, personal care, diamonds … the list goes on. Oh, and they have a Lululemon pop-up going on, too. (MartinPatrick3, 212 Third Ave. N., Minneapolis)



‘Sota Pop

What would a citywide event be without some Instagrammable moments? Luckily, someone thought of this while planning for the Super Bowl and ‘Sota Pop, a fun, bright and interactive art installation/photo op, was born. You’ve probably already seen a few of your friends and family posting pics from it if they’ve been participating in Super Bowl festivities. Local artists like By She She, Girl Friday Creative, Chuck U, and Ashley Mary created the super-cool tableaus, one of which includes the iconic Babe the Blue Ox. Grab your best friends or your partner and document the Super Bowl with a slightly less sports-focused vibe. (Renaissance Square windows, 500 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis)



Sundry Party

If you feel like getting out of the city, head to the Galleria for Roe Wolfe’s party celebrating Sundry clothing, a line of luxe casual basics like sweats and tees. They’re hosting a trunk show with snacks, drinks, and gifts with purchase, so if you need some fancy sweats for your Super Bowl party, this is the place to be. (11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. 3175 Galleria, Edina)