4 designers to check out at Minneapolis Craft Market's Fashion Week MN collaboration

Fashion Week MN W Minneapolis - The Foshay

Sep 22nd All Day

Sep 23rd All Day

Sep 24th All Day

prices vary

Who: Tessa Louise

What they do: Women's wear.

Vibe of their work: Elevated wardrobe basics: super flattering tees, dresses, and separates in comfortable but sopisticated fabrics.

Why you should check them out: Clothes in both neutral and bold colors mean everything can mix and match with what you already have. Bonus: A lot of Tessa’s garments are reversible or convertible, meaning more bang for your buck.

Who: ACG

What they do: Womens' wear.

Vibe of their work: Relaxed. Think flowy silhouettes and hand-splatter-painted textiles.

Why you should check them out: These guys make ultra-soft fabrics and cozy caftans you’ll want to live in.

Who: Danielle Sakry

What they do: Handbags and small leather goods.

Vibe of their work: Sleek and luxurious. These classic bag shapes also have signature details like braided leather, which set Sakry's work apart from standard fair.

Why you should check them out: Each bag is handmade in Minnesota, and made fromof high-quality leather and is built to last.

Who: Vikse Designs

What they do: Handmade jewelry using semi-precious stones, sterling silver, and other materials like pearls, wood, and leather.

Vibe of their work: Wearable art with unusual combinations of metals, stones, colors, and textures that come together to make alluring statement jewelry.

Why you should check them out: Designer Jeannie Trelles uses natural materials, so each piece she creates is one-of-a-kind and emphasizes the inherent beauty in each element.