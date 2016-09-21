4 designers to check out at Minneapolis Craft Market's Fashion Week MN collaboration
The Minneapolis Craft Market is a weekly makers market held Sundays at different breweries around the Twin Cities. This week's installment features a special collaboration with Fashion Week MN, which wraps up that day. The special edition/finale party, hosted Insight Brewing, features designers involved in FWMN. Below highlights a handful of the local businesses and talents participating.
W Minneapolis - The Foshay
Sep 22nd All Day
Sep 23rd All Day
Sep 24th All Day
prices vary
Who: Tessa Louise
What they do: Women's wear.
Vibe of their work: Elevated wardrobe basics: super flattering tees, dresses, and separates in comfortable but sopisticated fabrics.
Why you should check them out: Clothes in both neutral and bold colors mean everything can mix and match with what you already have. Bonus: A lot of Tessa’s garments are reversible or convertible, meaning more bang for your buck.
Who: ACG
What they do: Womens' wear.
Vibe of their work: Relaxed. Think flowy silhouettes and hand-splatter-painted textiles.
Why you should check them out: These guys make ultra-soft fabrics and cozy caftans you’ll want to live in.
Who: Danielle Sakry
What they do: Handbags and small leather goods.
Vibe of their work: Sleek and luxurious. These classic bag shapes also have signature details like braided leather, which set Sakry's work apart from standard fair.
Why you should check them out: Each bag is handmade in Minnesota, and made fromof high-quality leather and is built to last.
Who: Vikse Designs
What they do: Handmade jewelry using semi-precious stones, sterling silver, and other materials like pearls, wood, and leather.
Vibe of their work: Wearable art with unusual combinations of metals, stones, colors, and textures that come together to make alluring statement jewelry.
Why you should check them out: Designer Jeannie Trelles uses natural materials, so each piece she creates is one-of-a-kind and emphasizes the inherent beauty in each element.
Comments
W Minneapolis - The Foshay
Sep 22nd All Day
Sep 23rd All Day
Sep 24th All Day
prices vary
Venue Details
More from Arts & Leisure
Sponsor Content