4 art shows this Saturday that are worth your time

Artcrank MSP 2017



Where it’s at: Fulton Beer, 2540 Second St. NE, Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Artcrank is celebrating 10 years of bike-loving art with a party and 50 different bike-themed posters by local artists. Each poster will be for sale, plus there will be beer, food trucks, a massage table, and ample bike parking.

Why you should go: Bikes and art; it’s a winning combination. For 10 years, Artcrank has been putting on stellar parties that celebrate a love of bikes through fantastic art.

When: 4-10 p.m. Saturday.

(Image courtesy of)

I'M HERE: Art in the Service of Memory



Where it’s at: Form + Content Gallery 210 N. Second St, Minneapolis.

What it’s about: People who have Alzheimer’s explore how the illness has affected their lives in an exhibition organized by Sandra Menefee Taylor, a social practice artist who has spent the last 10 years working with adults who face memory loss. The show features participants of Menefee Taylor’s In a New Voice art program at Wilder Adult Day Health in St. Paul.

Why you should go: Engage with concepts of loss, transformation, and problem solving through paintings, drawings, and artist books created by the artists, some of whom didn’t identify as artists before working with Menefee Taylor.

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday.

(L-R: Amelia Biewald, John Gaunt)

Amelia Biewald: Treats/John Gaunt: Rocking Chair



Where it’s at: Rosalux Gallery, 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Suite 195, Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Artists Amelia Biewald and John Guant take over Rosalux Gallery for a painting show. Biewald all be showing her recent work drawing on Renaissance-era food and banquet culture, while Guant funnels his background as a realist painter into more abstract gestures with his new “graphic scaffolding” pieces.

Why you should go: Whether you come for Biewald’s luxurious fantasies or Guant’s meditative restraint, it’ll be a show that will allow your imagination to wander.

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday.

(Sarita Zaleha)

Art(ists) on the Verge 8: Artist Talk



Where it’s at: Katherine E. Nash Gallery, 405 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Artists that are part of this year’s "Art(ists) On the Verge" exhibition will be talking about their work and their experience as fellows in the program. The evening features Kelsey Bosch, Jess Hirsch, Dylan Redford, Fue Yang, and Sarita Zaleha.

Why you should go: Traversing the boundaries of digital culture, visual art, technology, and participatory experiences, "AOV" is all about pushing boundaries. Here’s a chance to talk to emerging artists discovering new ways in which these topics all intersect.

When: 2-4 p.m. Saturday.