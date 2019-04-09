4 art shows featuring fierce women: This week's art happenings

Visiting Artist Lecture: Claudia Hart



Where it’s at: Minneapolis College of Art and Design, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis

What it’s about: Claudia Hart is a feminist digital media artist who rose to fame in ‘90s through her work in identity art, creating works that cross mediums and explore the space between the real and the not real. She’ll be at MCAD to talk about liminal spaces, cyborgs, and her career.

Why you should go: Claudia Hart has been a pioneer for her use of technology in a contemporary art context. This talk will offer insight into how she has traversed into the realm of the unknown using simulation and installation.

When: 1-2 p.m. Friday

"Grace" L-R: Work by Walter Griffin, Beverly Tipton Hammond

GRACE Opening Reception

Where it’s at: Hennepin Theatre Trust, 900 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

What it’s about: The Minnesota African American Heritage Museum and Gallery revives this exhibition celebrating the tradition of African American women wearing hats. Formerly hosted in their space, it will move downtown this week to Hennepin Theatre Trust. With photographs, paintings, and other works, the show includes artists Christopheraaron Deanes, Walter Griffin, Christopher E. Harrison, Sean G. Phillips, Melodee Strong, and Angie Hall Sandifer.

Why you should go: Just in time for Easter, this celebratory exhibit of church hats worn in the African American community speaks to the grace, strength, and creativity of the wearers of these remarkable pieces.

When: 5:30-7 p.m. Friday; exhibit runs through May 31.

Randall Hyman

Sámi-Dreams: Conversations with Modern-Day Sámi

Where it’s at: Norway House, 913 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis

What it’s about: Portraits and audio interviews with Norway’s Sámi community will be exhibited in this show featuring the work of photojournalist Randal Hyman. The words and images explore the ways in which Sámi people have shown resilience and political power in face of oppression, climate change, and marginalization.

Why you should go: This is an opportunity to learn about Europe’s only indigenous people. The exhibit is worth checking out anytime, but you might also consider stopping by 10 a.m. Saturday for a guest lecture by the artist.

When: 10 a.m. Saturday lecture; the exhibit opens Friday and runs through May 9.

Patricia Olson

Patricia Olson, "A Body of Work”



Where it’s at: The Catherine G. Murphy Gallery, 2004 Randolph Ave., St. Catherine University, St. Paul

What it’s about: Artist Patricia Olson is legendary at St. Catherine University. Not just as a professor emerita, but as the director of the Women’s Art Institute, a summer institute for contemporary women artists, and as a Women’s Art Resources of Minnesota (WARM) founding member. She is painter and printmaker who investigates myth with a feminist lens. This exhibit will feature Olson’s work with figure through her career. Also opening at the Gallery is “Nostalgic Femininity,” curated by Christina M. Spiker, which explores gender and nostalgia in Japanese woodblock prints of the late 19th century.

Why you should go: Diving into ancient and contemporary myths, Olson takes art history and reconstitutes it with an eye toward portraying women as powerful and important figures. See the work of this artist, who has been cultivating feminist artistic spaces and growing stronger as an artist since 1973.

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday



