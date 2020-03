Gallery Grid

27/39

"We live in Excelsior but had the good fortune of having an extended spring break plan in place before all the madness started. My wife, daughter and mother-in-law flew down to Marco Island, FL, on March 5 but my son and I stayed back in Minnesota with plans to join them for Minnetonka's spring break. Then Minnetonka closed their schools and my company shut down their offices and we were able to fly down 2 weeks early. This is all fine and good, nothing wrong with being quarantined at the beach but now we're concerned we may not be able to get back. Can't afford to stay here indefinitely."