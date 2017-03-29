30 Days of Biking: MSP Kickoff Ride 2017

The Commons

This month, thousands of people from all over the world will pledge to ride their bikes each day, be it a commute to work, a casual ride on a trail, or a full-on workout. They’ll be sharing their experiences on Twitter via the #30daysofbiking hashtag. A variety of bike happenings are planned around town, to keep pledges motivated and to make new bike friends. Things kick off on Saturday at the Commons, where riders will meet for the annual group photo, blessing of the bikes, and coffee, followed by a friendly roll to Surly for a free drink and some tunes from Hipshaker DJ Brian Engel. From there, you can check out 30daysofbiking.com for cycling events all over the Twin Cities (and the world). The Warming House will be screening bike movies weekly, a Joyful Riders Club will take slow rolls through the city on Thursdays, Farmstead Bike Shop will take weekly rides to a nearby brewery, and Saturday mornings include a sweet pastry ride. If you can’t wait until April 1, head over to Loring Park this Friday night for a bike happy hour where riders will meet and ride a block to Lakes & Legends for food truck eats and beer. Saturday’s kick-off ride goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 1. Free. 425 Portland Ave. S., Minneapolis. —Jessica Armbruster

WEDNESDAY 3.29



Visible Systems

Gallery 71

An intriguing constellation of artists working in diverse media has brought considerable star power to Gallery 71 this month. Gary Wahl’s luminous abstractions — iPhone shots taken through windows obscured with condensation — capture an ocean’s worth of detail in a single image. Morgan Clifford’s textiles embed checks of color into a finely wrought pattern. Photographer Melissa Borman’s detailed nature imagery provides closeups of the green world. Ceramist Monica Rudquist’s sculptural forms are also collected here in an installation that reflects the broken state of the world and the necessity of healing. There will be a public reception from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29. Free. 7161 France Ave. S., Edina; 952-835-5000. Through April 29 —Camille LeFevre

Shirts, Birds, and Brew

Lake Monster Brewing

This Wednesday, Lake Monster Brewing will be getting crafty for a good cause. Elpis Enterprises, which seeks to provide work training and job placement for homeless and at-risk teens and young adults, will be hosting a benefit party in the space. Admission scores you a flight of beer, which you can enjoy as you make things. Projects include screen printing T-shirts with cool designs, and building a birdhouse using reclaimed wood. You can sign up at www.elpisenterprises.org, or simply stop by on Wednesday. 5 to 8 p.m. $30. 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul; 612-964-6288. —Jessica Armbruster

THURSDAY 3.30

John Jodzio

Magers & Quinn Booksellers

Minnesota has long known the pleasure of reading John Jodzio’s entertainingly demented short stories, but it’s only been in the last year that the rest of the world caught on. His most recent book, Knockout, was reviewed in the New York Times, and NPR named it one of its Best Books of 2016. Now, Soft Skull Press is re-releasing If You Lived Here You’d Already Be Home, Jodzio’s debut short story collection from 2010. The book has a redesigned cover, and five new stories in addition to the insane tales that attracted his cultish following. In its pages, you’ll encounter characters like Erica, the psych-ward patient who swallows inanimate objects; Alejandra, the woman who falls for a lover only 45 minutes after meeting him (and despite the fact that he has syphilis); and Ricky, who likes to lie naked in a monarch shed. Jodzio will read from the book with members of the local literati, including food writer Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl, poet Gretchen Marquette, and celebrity profiler Steve Marsh. 7:30 p.m. Free. 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611. —Erica Rivera

Films at the Fitz: The Royal Tenenbaums

Fitzgerald Theater

Minnesota Public Radio’s free film series continues this week with a Wes Anderson classic. The Royal Tenenbaums stars Anjelica Huston as a mother of three grown children in crisis. There’s former tennis pro Richie (Luke Wilson), who is battling depression and unrequited love for his adopted sister; former playwright Margo (Gwyneth Paltrow), who spends her time these days having affairs and avoiding her husband (Bill Murray); and Chas (Ben Stiller), a former business tycoon who has been consumed with anxiety since his wife’s death. Things get even messier when their estranged father (Gene Hackman) shows up dying of cancer. Things aren’t as grim as they may sound here, even if this is Anderson’s least twee creation. Guests who attend the screening are encouraged to dress up in character, so consider rocking a smokey eye and a faux-fur coat, a red track suit, or a polo shirt and tennis headband. ZuluZuluu will jam out before the show. Registration and more info can be found at www.fitzgeraldtheater.org. 6 p.m. Free; registration required. 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul; 651-290-1200. —Jessica Armbruster

FRIDAY 3.31

’90s Spring Break

James Ballentine VFW Post 246

Unless you’re a teacher, spring break is something you only get to enjoy when you’re young. Now that you’re a grown-ass adult, you need to schedule your debauchery, beach time, and general laziness around your job. This Friday, the Lyn-Lake VFW will help you celebrate spring breaks of yore, ’90s-style. Put on your Hypercolor shirt, rock a plaid mini-skirt, throw on a choker (they’re back in style!), and head to this party. Live band You Oughta Know and DJ/VJs 90s Preservation Society will be spinning tunes, from early Britney songs to iconic Ice Cube anthems. Fulton beer specials will be on tap all night. 21+. 9:30 p.m. $8-$10. 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-6233. —Jessica Armbruster

James Sewell Ballet: Titicut Follies

The Cowles Center for Dance & the Performing Arts

Choreographer James Sewell can never resist a challenge. He’s based his latest work on the controversial 1976 documentary by Frederick Wiseman, Titicut Follies, which offered a candid perspective on mental illness and incarceration. Like the film, Titicut Follies: The Ballet takes place during an annual inmate and staff variety show at the Bridgewater State Prison. Through a commission by the Center for Ballet and the Arts (CBA) at New York University, Sewell teamed up with Wiseman and composer Lenny Pickett to capture the emotional essence of the documentary. The production is the first project of the prestigious CBA to reach performance, and you can see it in previews this weekend before it hits the Big Apple in April. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. $20-$36. 528 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-206-3636. Through Sunday —Linda Shapiro

Biggest In the World Party

Brit’s Pub & Eating Establishment

It’s no secret that Midwesterners like to throw back a few pints now and then. At Brit’s Pub, they have the numbers to prove it, as the downtown bar is the biggest seller of Newcastle on draft in the entire world. It’s a feat they were first recognized for in 2012, and have won once again this year. Knowing how to celebrate a milestone, Brit’s will have the famed brown ale from England on tap all night for just $2 a pint, and the first 500 guests will get a free gift to mark the occasion. Rockers the Teddy Holidays will perform at 7 p.m. 3 to 10 p.m. Free. 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-332-3908. —Loren Green

Lewis Black

Pantages Theatre

Back at the start of the second Iraq War, comedian Lewis Black wasn’t shy about telling people the Bush administration were out of their minds. How much simpler the world seemed then as compared to now. “This is beyond drugs. This is totally beyond them,” he says from his tour bus. “I used to do my share of hallucinogens. This reality never occurred to me.” But in retrospect, it makes sense to Black. “What we’ve been trying to do — particularly since the Iraq War — is we don’t want to do anything anymore. We just keep finding new and more intriguing ways not to accomplish anything.” Black’s biggest question from the second Iraq War has never been answered. “I was asking, ‘Has anyone checked to see if we have the money to do this?’ And we didn’t. How these people truly don’t realize the financial effect of that war; it’s beyond my comprehension. The whole thing is really extraordinary.” In a strange way, the current administration isn’t a total surprise. “You want to pick someone to go to Washington to shake things up, and I get that, because I agree with it,” Black says. “But at least show the common sense to pick someone who knows where to put the dynamite.” 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $60.50-$80.50. 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-7007. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

Dave Eggers and Kate DiCamillo

Illusion Theater

Local children’s author Kate DiCamillo, who penned Newberry Award-winning gems Because of Winn-Dixie and The Tale of Despereaux, joins A Heartbreaking Work of Staggering Genius author Dave Eggers for a chat at Illusion Theater this week. Titled “An Hour or So with Kate DiCamillo and Dave Eggers,” the event doubles as a fundraiser for the Mid-Continent Oceanographic Institute, a nonprofit that tutors students for free. The two revered writers will talk books, the news, education, and more in a free-flow conversation. Local troupe Blackout Improv will be on hand as well. 8 p.m.; 6:30 p.m. VIP. $30-$60; $150 VIP. 528 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-4944. —Sheila Regan

SATURDAY 4.1

MN Craft Beer Festival

Minneapolis Convention Center

Bringing together over 80 breweries, the Minnesota Craft Beer Festival offers an enticing sampling of more than 220 beers. While the concentration is heavily Twin Cities varieties, a number of lesser known Midwestern producers will also be exhibiting, as well a selection of esteemed breweries from around the country. The festival encourages each exhibitor to feature beers not readily available in stores, be they taproom-only beverages or limited releases. With unlimited three-ounce samples, live music, and an assortment of snacks to better absorb the hoppy intake, the festival aims to offer something for even the most experienced beer drinker. Visitors to this wonderland of craft brewing can even indulge with a good conscience, knowing that all proceeds are earmarked for Habitat for Humanity. Tickets and more info can be found at www.minnesotacraftbeerfestival.com. 21+. 1:30 to 5 p.m. $39.99-$49.99; $19.99 designated driver. 1301 Second Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-335-6000. —Brad Richason

Transmission: Sixteen Candles

First Avenue

Transmission is celebrating its sweet 16 this weekend at First Avenue, a music venue that is turning (a young at heart) 47. DJ Jake Rudh will be spinning tunes of yore, from ’80s New Wave through early alternative, all with awesome videos from the era projected onstage. Dance, drink, and be merry. Though the party is 18-plus, this is a dance night that attracts all kinds of revelers, whether you’re closer in age to the dance night or the club. 18+. 9 p.m. $10. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388. —Jessica Armbruster

Fire Mama’s Bizarre Bazaar

Chicago Avenue Fire Arts Center

This Saturday, things will be delightfully weird at Chicago Avenue Fire Arts Center. Soap and hat maker Fire Mama will host an evening bazaar featuring oddities, interactive art, performances, and music. Peruse the work and meet with artists, including muralist/painter Yuya Negishi; Jessica Tank, who will be casting pewter live; and Kristi Schantzen, who will be bringing rad T-shirts and stickers. Sculptor Benjamin Sagmoe will invite guests to hammer and chisel one of his alabaster pieces, and fashion will be paraded, catwalk-style. Fire and pole dancers will perform, and DJs will spin tunes. 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. $12/$15 at the door. 3749 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-294-0400. —Jessica Armbruster

Four Humor’s April Fools’ 2017

Strike Theater

Every day seems like April Fool’s lately. So why not give yourself a break, and enjoy some comedy amid the madness with Four Humor’s annual April Fools’ production? Taking place at Strike Theater, a new venue for comedy and improv in the Twin Cities, the show will have plenty of hijinks and fun, complete with mustachioed villains and questing fools. The event also features a silent auction, with proceeds benefiting Four Humor’s next creation. So come for the laughs, and help fund artists working to create a little bit of joy. For tickets and more info, visit www.fourhumorstheater.com. 6 p.m. doors; 8 p.m. show. $20-$50. 824 18th Ave. NE, Minneapolis. —Sheila Regan

Kristi Abbott: I Am

The Show Gallery

For Kristi Abbott’s first solo exhibition, the Australian transplant created eight large paintings celebrating her self discovery during her four years in the U.S. There’s references to Wonder Woman, political resistance, and immigration. Free. 346 N. Sibley St., St. Paul; 651-419-8022. Through Sunday —Jessica Armbruster

TUESDAY 4.4

West Side Story

Ordway Center for the Performing Arts



Among the most acclaimed of reimagined Shakespeare adaptations -- and one of the few to transcend its source material -- West Side Story removes Romeo and Juliet from Verona and transports them to a 1950’s working-class neighborhood in New York. The two star-crossed lovers continue to be thwarted by forces outside their control, but the blood feud between families is now a turf war between rival gangs. Arguably the most compelling aspect of West Side Story continues to be the musical treatment by lyricist Stephen Sondheim and composer Leonard Bernstein. The songbook includes Broadway favorites “Tonight,” “Maria,” and “I Feel Pretty.” This collaborative production between Teatro del Pueblo and the Ordway looks to honor the original treatment while connecting with current social tensions. Under the direction of Bob Richard, this production pairs local standout Tyler Michaels (a former City Pages Artist of the Year) with NY-based soprano Evy Ortiz, who is reprising a role that garnered critical acclaim during the most recent national Broadway tour. 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, plus Sunday, April 9; 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. $32-$114.50. 345 Washington St., St. Paul; 651-224-4222. Through April 16 --Brad Richason