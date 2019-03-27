30 Days of Biking, Minneapolis Hitchcock Festival, Ballet Preljocaj: A-List 3.27

Claytopia at Gamut Gallery L-R: Amanda Ling, Chun Salov, Jeff Campana

WEDNESDAY 3.27

Claytopia

Various locations

This week, the National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts will be in town for a celebration of all the crazy, practical, and innovative things artists can do with clay. While the actual conference at the Minneapolis Convention Center may be a little too specialized for regular folks, this also means that a variety of galleries and spaces in Minneapolis and St. Paul (and beyond) will be hosting some phenomenal shows featuring clay art. On Friday, Gamut Gallery will host a reception for five ceramic artists creating wild-looking pieces of art. The California Building will host a handful of shows; works include coffee cups, tiles, and subversive pieces from the Rat Trap Clay Club. Schmidt Artist Lofts will also have multiple receptions, with works including stoneware, abstract statements, and functional kitchenware. Squirrel Haus Arts will host several exhibitions, including a performance where artists create clay utopias only to destroy them in front of you. Other happenings include open studios, receptions at beer halls, dog-friendly gatherings, and more, with the bulk of the parties taking place on Friday night. Find the complete schedule at nceca.net. Through Saturday —Jessica Armbruster

Jake Johannsen

Acme Comedy Co.

Comedian Jake Johannsen spent much of 2018 on a massive world tour featuring for Russell Peters. It was a great gig: He got to travel the globe and do a tight 20 minutes in front of a global superstar. “I talked about family, relationships, and kids,” he explains, “things that are pretty universal.” The tour also offered him the chance to do something new: perform in his wife’s homeland, New Zealand. As much fun as that tour was, though, he’s happy to be back in the U.S. headlining his own shows. “It’s funny because Russell, before the tour started, said, ‘I’m going to spoil you on this tour.’” Indeed he did, as they traveled first class and stayed at top hotels. “But I like being back and being able to do my own sets where I’m the headliner and the show is about me connecting with my fans or whoever shows up and talking about my perspective on things that are interesting to me.” In addition to touring, Johannsen also hosts the podcast Jake This. “It’s not on the national radar,” he notes, “but it’s out there.” 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $15-$18. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

Jamie Lissow

Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy

Jamie Lissow is one comedian who doesn’t have to adjust to Minnesota’s chilly climate. That’s because he splits his time between Los Angeles and Fairbanks, Alaska, after a recent divorce. “It was totally mutual,” he says. “Me and her and the guy she was sleeping with, we all decided.” Onstage, he talks about that and other things happening in his life. While not a blue comedian, he can dirty it up if he has to. He recalls a college gig a few years ago: “There’s always a student who is in charge,” he says. “This girl comes up and says, ‘I’m Kathy,’ and adds, ‘This is a great place for comedy, but one weird thing about our school is we’d like you to be really dirty.’ I’m like, ‘Okay.’” Lissow took the stage and dropped multiple F bombs. “After the show, the faculty advisor says, ‘Great show, but I’ve got to say you were a lot dirtier than when we saw you at the NACA conference.’” Lissow explained about the young woman who told him to swear a lot and pointed her out. “The advisor said, ‘I have no idea who that is.’” 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday; 7 p.m. Sunday. $16-$23. 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558. Through Sunday —P.F. Wilson

"Form Will Find Its Way" Brie Ruais

THURSDAY 3.28

Form Will Find Its Way

Katherine E. Nash Gallery

With the National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts’ annual conference, Claytopia, underway, ceramics exhibitions abound at galleries throughout the Twin Cities. This one deserves special attention. That’s partly because it includes five international artists radically extending the boundaries of ceramics as an art form, while also introducing other disciplines in intersection with pottery—not only painting and sculpture, but also installation art, photography, and film. The results deconstruct preconceived ideas about such traditional categories as art and craft. There will be a public reception from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 28. Free. 405 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-624-6518. Through March 30 —Camille LeFevre

HOTTEA presents new work Sal Rodriquez

FRIDAY 3.29

HOTTEA

Burnet Fine Art & Advisory

HOTTEA is heading to downtown Wayzata for a solo gallery exhibition. The MCAD alum has traveled the world, creating colorful yarn installations in galleries, malls, museums, and parks, interrupting public and private spaces with his impressive feats. Over the years he has worked with such varied institutions as Google, the Sydney Opera House, Artmossphere Biennale in Moscow, Sesame Street, the Mall of America, and New York Fashion Week. While his commissioned pieces have been celebrated for their ability to disrupt spaces, he still often returns to his roots as a yarn-bombing street artist. For his show at Burnet, HOTTEA strips things down, using his art as a healing method as he remembers loved ones who have died. There will be an opening reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 29. Free. 775 Lake St. E., Wayzata; 952-473-8333. Through April 14 —Sheila Regan

Minneapolis Hitchcock Festival

Various locations

The annual Minneapolis Hitchcock Festival demonstrates how the director’s exquisitely composed films still have the power to beguile viewers with heart-pounding journeys into the darkest corners of the imagination. Drawing attention to some of Hitch’s lesser-seen work, the festival offers The Pleasure Garden (1925), the director’s auspicious debut involving the ordeals of two aspiring chorus girls; The 39 Steps (1935), the prototypical tale of a wrongly accused man on the run, and The Lady Vanishes (1938), a mystery yarn involving an elderly woman who inexplicably disappears from a moving train. Other highlights include Rebecca (1940), the unsettling tale of a newlywed who finds her marriage haunted by the sinister presence of her husband’s deceased first wife; Spellbound (1945), a feverish thriller entangling a suspected murderer and his psychiatrist; and Stage Fright (1950), wherein an actress attempts to exonerate a friend wanted for the murder of his lover’s husband. Even more homicidal hijinks emerge with Dial M for Murder (1954) with a scoundrel plotting the murder of his wife; Vertigo (1958), a disorienting study of terminal obsession; and Marnie (1964), a torrid tale of fraudulent identities and repressed memories. Find tickets and more info at www.trylon.org. $8-$12. Films screen at Trylon Cinema (3258 Minnehaha Ave. S., Minneapolis), Riverview Theater (3800 42nd Ave. S., Minneapolis), and Heights Theater (3951 Central Ave. NE, Columbia Heights). Through May 13 —Brad Richason

"The Body Electric" at Walker Art Center Aneta Grzeszykowska, 'Selfie'

SATURDAY 3.30

The Body Electric

Walker Art Center

Since Dada, artists have been exploring the intersection of human identity and machine intelligence, the corporeal body and mechanical function. With the singularity seemingly fast approaching, along with the attendant warnings, the Walker Art Center’s exhibition “The Body Electric” is timely to be sure. Starting with artists in the 1960s—including Nam June Paik and Charlotte Moorman—who investigated the relationship between the screen (a computerized extension of not only our bodies, but our experience), the exhibition delves into issues of race, gender, identity, and sexuality in the digital and the analog. Diverse artists—including Bruce Nauman, Cindy Sherman, Joan Jonas, Lynn Hershman Leeson, Laurie Anderson, and Anicka Yi—tackle the biological, sociopolitical, and represented body in an array of media, negotiating the real and virtual divide. The exhibition is included with museum admission. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600. Through July 21 —Camille LeFevre

Ballet Preljocaj

Northrop

Ballet Preljocaj, based in Aix-en-Provence, is one of the most dynamic, arresting, and adventurous ballet companies today. Unforgettable performances have featured interpretations of Snow White, risqué costumes by Jean Paul Gaultier, and the U.S. premiere of One Thousand Years of Peace, inspired by the apocalyptic visions in the Book of Revelation. The company returns to Northrop this week with La Fresque (The Painting on the Wall), in which dancers navigate the liminal artistic spaces of representation, imagination, and reality. Based on a story by Chinese author Pu Songling, the work includes evocative staging, video, an electronic score, sublime lighting, and the virtuosic physicality, speed, and articulation, for which the dancers are known. 7:30 p.m. $22-$47. 84 Church St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-624-2345. —Camille LeFevre

Community for All Brewery Crawl

Various locations

This Saturday’s sprawling bar crawl benefits local charities—12 of them. The Community for All Brewery Crawl will cover lots of ground, and beer styles, in Minneapolis. A free bus will be your chariot, taking you to stops that include Bauhaus, Sociable Cider Werks, Lakes & Legends, 612Brew, and Town Hall. Each participating brewery has selected an organization to support; when you buy a ticket, $15 goes to the group of your choosing. The list includes great organizations like Make A Wish, Harvest Heartland, Twin Cities Pet Rescue, and TC Pride. Participants will also score four drink tickets (a half pint each), discounts at each stop, MetroTransit passes, and other freebies. Find tickets at citypagestix.com. Noon to 6 p.m. $40. —Jessica Armbruster

Courtesy 30 Days of Biking

SUNDAY 3.31

30 Days of Biking: 2019 MSP Kickoff Party

Red Stag Supperclub

In 2010, a group of Twin Cities cyclists decided to try to ride their bikes every day for 30 days. The journey was so revelatory that the annual challenge is still going strong, nearly a decade later. Over the years, 30 Days of Biking has grown internationally, with people from all over the world documenting their experiences. Pro athletes have participated, and funds have been raised for charity organizations, both local and worldwide. This April’s month of rides kicks off Sunday at the Red Stag. Here folks will be able to take the 30-day pledge, dance to DJ tunes, score this year’s spoke card for $5, have a drink and a snack, and hop on a bike. You can ride on your own during the month, ride with friends, or show up to one of the organized rides, which include trips to bakeries and coffee shops, happy hours, free movie screenings, and more. Find a ride to the kickoff at bit.ly/30kicks, and sign up for the challenge at 30daysofbiking.com. Noon to 4 p.m. Free. 509 First Ave. NE, Minneapolis. —Jessica Armbruster

Bert Kreischer

Pantages Theatre

Bert Kreischer is a brash comedian who seems immune to the mellowing effects of age. Unwaveringly committed to a hard-partying persona (which served as the partial inspiration for the 2002 comedy National Lampoon’s Van Wilder), Kreischer has been chugging beers and bellowing jokes for some 20 years, bounding across the comedy landscape like a perpetual college freshman in search of the next house party. That said, judging from his recent Netflix special, Bert Kreischer: Secret Time, the exuberant comic has found a more reflective side in the responsibilities of marriage and fatherhood. Kreischer might still command the stage with bare-chested bravado, but his ruminations on family have sanded some of the edges off his compulsive hedonism. Kreischer remains an irrepressible storyteller with a confessional bawdiness that is devoid of polite sensibilities. Such immodesty has propelled him into a wide variety of pursuits, most recently Something’s Burning, an online cooking-themed comedy show, and his popular BertCast podcast. 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday; 9:30 p.m. Sunday. $37.50. 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-7007. Also Monday —Brad Richason

Inspired: A Conversation with Misty Copeland

Northrop

Is there anything Misty Copeland can’t do? The first African-American woman promoted to ballet’s highest level of principal dancer at American Ballet Theatre has inspired legions of women—regardless of race or age—to pursue their dreams (whether in ballet or other artistic endeavors). Copeland is also the author of a memoir, Life in Motion, that describes with humor and humility her meteoric rise in the ballet world amid numerous hardships as a young girl. She spends much of her time giving back as an ambassador for several organizations that empower youth around the globe. This event benefits Northrop’s youth programs. It also features our own superstar artist, curator, and cultural ambassador Robyne Robinson, with a special appearance by former Minnesota Dance Theatre dancer and movie star Lea Thompson. 7:30 p.m. $20-$100. 84 Church St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-624-2345. —Camille LeFevre

American Ballet Theatre Marty Sohl

TUESDAY 4.2

American Ballet Theatre

Northrop

In 1987, Twyla Tharp Dance performed what was then considered a radical new work at Northrop. “In the Upper Room” was Tharp’s comeback piece (she had disbanded her previous company and suffered through devastating reviews of her Broadway musical Singing in the Rain), and included some of her veteran movers as well as ballet dancers in the piece. The work was performed in sneakers and in pointe shoes. It was a hit. American Ballet Theatre returns to Northrop with that jubilant, influential work, performed to a score by Philip Glass. Also on the program are the folk-dance inspired “Songs of Bukovina” by ABT artist-in-residence Alexei Ratmansky, and “Other Dances” by Jerome Robbins (both with live piano). It’s sure to be a sumptuous and varied program. 7:30 p.m. $50-$75. 84 Church St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-624-2345. —Camille LeFevre