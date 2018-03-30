Solid State

FRIDAY:

ILLOSHOW

Group show featuring a variety of local illustrators. Closing reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., Mar. 30, with music by Luke Jackson. Daily from March 20-30; Free. Solid State, 4022 E. 46th St., Minneapolis; 612-916-0990.

A Gathering of Friends Antiques Spring Market

Antique and vintage show. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Daily from March 29-30; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. March 31; Free. Bachman's, 6010 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-861-7600.



Big George Jackson

8:30 p.m. March 30; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Brilliant Beast

With Partial Traces, the Future Eaters, and Dead History. 9 p.m. March 30; Free. Kitty Cat Klub, 315 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-331-9800.



Lazear

With Spellls and Sass. 9 p.m. March 30; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Little Man

With Collapsing Stars. 10 p.m. March 30; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Justine di Fiore

Justine Di Fiore: Magic Carpet

In the hands of Justine Di Fiore, the female form becomes a catalyst for luminous abstract expression, full of striking gestures and feminist awareness. Rebelling against the centuries-long male-gaze tradition, Di Fiore’s take on figurative work is authoritative and powerful. Her solo show, “Magic Carpet,” opens this weekend in south Minneapolis’ Pirsig Projects. The storefront gallery, run by artist Sean Smuda, is found at Lake and Chicago, just around the corner from his previous space, Shoebox Gallery, which was housed at the now-closed Robert’s Shoes. You can see Di Fiore’s work in the main gallery on Lake Street, and in the adjacent alleyway, named “Biennale Beinalley.” Her work is also currently on view in Soo Visual Art Center’s “Untitled 14.” An indoor opening reception will take place on Friday, March 30, from 7 to 10 p.m. Daily from March 30-May 14; Free. Pirsig Projects, 734 E. Lake St., Minneapolis. –Sheila Regan



Pledge a Protester Fundraiser

Benefit for Planned Parenthood's Vandalia clinic featuring live music from Taylor Seaberg, Sarah Streitz, the Brass Messengers, Sapphire, and Barb Ryman. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 30; Free. Planned Parenthood, 671 Vandalia St., St Paul; 612-821-6106.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri.; Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

Gïga Lüpin Release Party

Triple IPA release party with Xstream Cuisine food truck. 2:30-11:30 p.m. Bent Brewstillery, 1744 Terrace Dr., Roseville; 844-879-2368.

FB

Made at MCAD 2018

Juried exhibition featuring student work. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., Mar. 30, with awards ceremony at 7 p.m. Free. MCAD Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3700.



Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30 p.m.-8:30 a.m. Every Fri.; Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. from Aug. 4; Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Jesse Lindhorst

SATURDAY:

30 Days of Biking: Kickoff Party

Since 2010, cyclists from all over the world have pledged their allegiance to their bikes every April for 30 Days of Biking. What started as a cool way for riders to connect and share their adventures has turned into a global movement, with people from as far-flung locales as Ukraine, Italy, and Fargo getting in on the action. While the basic premise remains simple—go out and bike every day in the month of April—the event has grown into a fundraising effort, this year benefitting World Bicycle Relief. On Saturday, the gang from Minneapolis-St. Paul Joyful Riders will kick things off at Surly with a special party. Attendees will each get a free beer and a 2018 spokescard. To make the pledge, or keep the party going, check Facebook or 30daysofbiking.com for other planned rides and events. This is an easy way to commit to getting back outside and active after a long, shitty winter. 12-4 p.m. March 31; Free. Surly Brewing Company, 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 763-999-4040. –Patrick Strait

And the pre-rides to the party:

30 Days of Biking Kickoff Party Pre-Ride

Saturday, 11 a.m. to noon. Erik's Bike - Board - Ski, 2800 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-872-8600.

30 Days of Biking: Ride to the Kick-off Party

Saturday, at 11 a.m. Farmstead Bike Shop, 4001 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-824-9300.

Kickoff Party Pre-Ride

Saturday, 11 a.m. Freewheel Bike, 1812 S. Sixth St., Minneapolis; 612-339-2219.

SPBC 30 Days of Biking Kickoff Ride

Saturday, 11 a.m. Minnesota State Capitol, 75 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul.

French Paper

French Paper: The Road to 150 Exhibit

Celebration of the 150th anniversary of French Paper, with Brian, Kim, and Jerry French in attendance. 7-10 p.m. March 31; Free. CO Exhibitions, 1101 Stinson Blvd. NE, Minneapolis; 612-379-4151.

331 Club Anniversary Party

Featuring Beneath the Crow and Graham & the Fam. 10 p.m. March 31; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Back Alley

8:30 p.m. March 31; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Boom Room Jazz

Monthly jazz series featuring variety of acts. 7 p.m. Every last Sat.; Free. Boom Island Brewing Company, 2014 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-227-9635.



Charlie Lawson

Monthly residency with a different featured artist each month. 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Every last Sat.; Free. Dubliner Pub, 2162 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-646-5551.



Disinter

With Nailed Shut, Krawg, and Beauty of Decay. 9 p.m. March 31; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Laura Stack, Elaine Rutherford

Flux: Laura Stack/Originally: Elaine Rutherford

Paintings, drawings, and collage. Closing reception 7-10 p.m. Sat., Mar. 31. 12-4 p.m. Free. Rosalux Gallery, 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-747-3942.



Linesmasher7

Innovative performance series featuring Purple Queen, Dameun Strange, Pancake7, and DJ Mickey Breeze. 9 p.m. March 31; Free. Eagles Club #34, 2507 E. 25th St., Minneapolis; 612-729-4469.



MTN Art-Tech Experience

Interactive sound and light experience and open house, with music from Infinite Strangers, art displays, food, and beer courtesy of 612Brew. RSVP and more info on Facebook. 5-8 p.m. March 31; Free. Minneapolis Television Network, 820 18th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-8575.



Once Upon A Crime's 31st Anniversary Author Bash

Featuring 26 Minnesota authors signing and reading, with giveaways. 12-2 p.m. March 31; Free. Once Upon A Crime Bookstore, 604 W. 26th St., Minneapolis; 612-870-3785.



Scott Graves

6:30 p.m. March 31; Free. Vieux Carre, 408 St. Peter St., St. Paul; 612-332-5299.

Myth and Minutiae

Drawings by Terri Wentzka, poetry by Amy Rea, and sculptures by Elizabeth Garvey. Artist talk and poetry reading 2 p.m. Sat., Mar. 24. Free. Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts, 6666 E. River Rd., Fridley; 763-574-1850.



SUNDAY:

30 Days of Biking: Ice Cream Ride

Sunday, 3-6 p.m. Farmstead Bike Shop, 4001 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-824-9300.