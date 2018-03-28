30 Days of Biking begins, 'Harry Potter' party at Ground Zero: A-List 3.28-4.3

Promo

WEDNESDAY 3.28

Super Troopers 2 Pre-Game Party

Bauhaus Brew Labs

More than 17 years after the guys from the Broken Lizard comedy crew grew mustaches, put on their Vermont state trooper uniforms, and meowed their way into pop-culture history, the Super Troopers are ready to ride again. To celebrate their almost entirely crowdfunded sequel, set to be released on April 20, four of the film’s stars—Kevin “Farva” Heffernan, Steve “Mac” Lemme, Paul “Foster” Soter, and Minneapolis’ own Erik “Rabbit” Stolhanske—will be hanging out this Wednesday at Bauhaus for a special fan event and screening of their brew-fueled movie Beerfest. You’ll have the chance to mingle, take pictures, and drink $4.20 tallboys of “Uber Trooper.” The first 100 fans through the door will also receive a free beer of their choice, and there will be sweet prizes like tickets to see the new movie before it hits theaters. This event promises to be well attended, so get there early for admission. 4 to 11 p.m. Free. 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-276-6911. —Patrick Strait



Paul Mecurio

Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy

As usual, Paul Mecurio has a bunch of projects on his plate. He’s still appearing as a guest commentator on major cable news channels such as CNN, Fox News, and MSNBC. He has a regular gig on CBS Sunday Morning. He’s also getting more acting roles, and is up for a film that starts shooting in the fall. “I’m doing more movie roles, which has been exciting. I’ve wanted to do more film. I’m a very handsome man,” he laughs. Add to that a one-person show that is scheduled to open on Broadway in May. “It’s not standup,” he notes. “It’s a theater show done in a comedic style. It’s me telling stories, but the audience is also telling stories along with me.” Mecurio famously chucked a career in business law for standup, but he still uses his legal training. “I just did a contract. My lawyer looked at it, then I gave him my law notes,” he explains. “I still have a good eye for language that doesn’t make sense, like things that might be overreaching.” 16+. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday. $16-$23. 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

David Crowe

Acme Comedy Co.

David Crowe returns to the Acme this week, where he plans to record a special. His current set is inspired by his eight-year-old daughter. “The show is a collection of crazy, weird, and uncomfortable coming-of-age stories,” he explains, “as told by a father who is worried about giving his child the tools to maybe do a better job heading into the world than he did.” The tales Crowe tells span the globe. Some take place in Russia and in the United Arab Emirates, and there are many from the U.S. “I did a rough draft of the show for some people, and it got very positive feedback,” he says. Some even told Crowe it was helpful. “That’s the last thing I thought standup comedy could do,” he laughs. 18+. 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $15-$18. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

L-R: Work by Sandra Brick, Susan Leschke

THURSDAY 3.29

Artists in the Kitchen

Textile Center

Textiles and taste come together in this unique exhibition, where 50 local female artists were paired with female chefs and restaurateurs for collaboration. Teams include Alicia Hinze (the Buttered Tin) and Amy Rice, Tracy Singleton (Birchwood Café) and Ruthann Godollei, Anne Rucker (Bogart’s Doughnut Co.) and Alanna Stapleton, Barb Zapzalka (Pumphouse Creamery) and Asia Ward, and Brenda Langton (Spoonriver Restaurant) with Shelly Mosman. Together, these ladies met, ate, discussed, and shared their experiences in their chosen fields. Results include beet-dyed fabrics, layers of materials that resemble tiramisu, and abstract representations of delicious dishes. There will be a public reception from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 29, and an artists’ panel talk at noon on Thursday, April 26. Free. 3000 University Ave., Minneapolis; 612-436-0464. Through May 19 —Jessica Armbruster



Minneapolis Hitchcock Festival

Heights and Riverview Theaters

The Minneapolis Hitchcock Festival returns with a mix of esteemed classics and lesser-seen curiosities. Heights Theater kicks things off with the original The Man Who Knew Too Much (1934), wherein Peter Lorre portrays the ringleader of a squad of assassins. Screwball comedy Mr. and Mrs. Smith (1941), a true anomaly in Hitchcock’s filmography, centers on a quarreling couple who discover their marriage may be invalid. Attraction gets wickedly twisted with Vertigo(1958), when a private eye becomes obsessed with his enigmatic subject. Over at Riverview Theater, voyeuristic thrills take a deadly turn when a man witnesses a possible murder in Rear Window (1954). Suspicions of foul play similarly drive the man-on-the-run action of North by Northwest (1959), lend psychological gravitas to the moral quandary of I Confess (1953), and demonstrate the lighter side of corpse disposal in The Trouble with Harry (1955). Ending the series with espionage, Notorious (1946) charts a torrid love triangle between a reluctant spy, her contact, and a Nazi collaborator, and Foreign Correspondent (1940) follows a reporter into enemy territory to uncover an ominous plot. Find the full schedule at www.trylon.org. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through April 12 at Heights. 7 p.m. Mondays April 16 through May 21 at Riverview Theater. $10-$12. Riverview Theater, 3800 42nd Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-7369. Heights Theater, 3951 Central Ave. NE, Columbia Heights; 763-789-4992. Through May 21 —Brad Richason

Native Arts Panel Discussion

Walker Art Center

Is it possible that First Nations artists are, at long last, not only having their “moment,” but also experiencing recognition for their perspectives? Not to mention their aesthetic and critical practices? This panel is clearly a step toward that. Following in the wake of the Walker Art Center’s installation of Sam Durant’s Scaffold, and the significant protests that spurred dismantling both at the site and in online forums, a panel has been organized to further that discourse. They’ll delve deeper into issues of how critics and consumers view Native arts, the role of activism in the arts, and surviving in the 21st century amid continuing misappropriation and marginalization. Panelists include Dyani White Hawk, Nicholas Galanin, Candice Hopkins, Steven Loft, and Ashley Holland. 7 p.m. Free. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600. —Camille LeFevre

Justine di Fiore

FRIDAY 3.30

Justine Di Fiore: Magic Carpet

Pirsig Projects

In the hands of Justine Di Fiore, the female form becomes a catalyst for luminous abstract expression, full of striking gestures and feminist awareness. Rebelling against the centuries-long male-gaze tradition, Di Fiore’s take on figurative work is authoritative and powerful. Her solo show, “Magic Carpet,” opens this weekend in south Minneapolis’ Pirsig Projects. The storefront gallery, run by artist Sean Smuda, is found at Lake and Chicago, just around the corner from his previous space, Shoebox Gallery, which was housed at the now-closed Robert’s Shoes. You can see Di Fiore’s work in the main gallery on Lake Street, and in the adjacent alleyway, named “Biennale Beinalley.” Her work is also currently on view in Soo Visual Art Center’s “Untitled 14.” An indoor opening reception will take place on Friday, March 30, from 7 to 10 p.m. 734 E. Lake St., Minneapolis. Through May 14 —Sheila Regan

Shapiro & Smith Dance

The Cowles Center for Dance & the Performing Arts

Company director Joanie Smith approaches dramatic content with droll humor and an unwavering commitment to what makes the personal universal. Her new work “Later That Night” is a duet for Andrew Lester and the divinely gifted Laura Selle Virtucio, and delivers an emotional chain reaction reminiscent of the flapping of a butterfly’s wing in Beijing setting off a hurricane in Texas. In “Hands,” her splendid company explores the emotive power of those expressive appendages, mining wit and wisdom. A welcome reprise of Smith’s iconic “Bolero” invests Ravel’s famous score with Wonder Woman-style athleticism and valor. The all-female cast careens through shifting group dynamics, suggesting at one moment Amazonian warriors, at another refugees cast adrift in an anarchic world. Smith brings on the guys for “A Naked Man’s Shirt,” a trio in which Lester, Scott Mettille, and Stephen Schroeder go all macho power-trip over, yes, a manshirt. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $29. 528 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-206-3636. Through Saturday —Linda Shapiro

Potterheads Unite

Ground Zero Nightclub

This Friday, Ground Zero invites mega-fans and casual readers of Harry Potter alike to come together for drinks and dancing. Grab your wand and put on your house colors. Or dress up as your favorite character from the series, be it a nearly headless ghost, a noseless villain, a fussy owl, or a marauder. The night will feature wizards mingling and toasting to the series with booze, and the dance floor will spin tunes from the ’80s though the ’00s. 21+. 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. $5 for Potterheads in costume/$10 for muggles. 15 Fourth St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-378-5115. —Jessica Armbruster

Kristi Abbott, 'South American Warrior'

SATURDAY 3.31

7 Warrior Women

Gamut Gallery

There are layers of collaboration in “7 Warrior Women,” Kristi Abbott’s latest collection of work. For the project, the Australian-born collage artist sought out six models, each representing a different continent. She brought in local mural creator Yuya Negishi to create backdrops for each image, and tattoo artist Sarah Epperson painted designs onto some of the models. From there, Abbott merged photography with maps, textures, and other elements to create the final works, which are fiercely feminine and global. See them for yourself at the opening reception from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 31. There will also be an artists’ talk at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 14. Free; $5 opening reception. 717 S. 10th St., Minneapolis; 612-367-4327. Through April 20 —Jessica Armbruster



30 Days of Biking: Kickoff Party

Surly Brewing Company

Since 2010, cyclists from all over the world have pledged their allegiance to their bikes every April for 30 Days of Biking. What started as a cool way for riders to connect and share their adventures has turned into a global movement, with people from as far-flung locales as Ukraine, Italy, and Fargo getting in on the action. While the basic premise remains simple—go out and bike every day in the month of April—the event has grown into a fundraising effort, this year benefitting World Bicycle Relief. On Saturday, the gang from Minneapolis-St. Paul Joyful Riders will kick things off at Surly with a special party. Attendees will each get a free beer and a 2018 spokescard. To make the pledge, or keep the party going, check Facebook or 30daysofbiking.com for other planned rides and events. This is an easy way to commit to getting back outside and active after a long, shitty winter. Noon to 4 p.m. Free. 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 763-535-3330. —Patrick Strait

BeBe Zahara Benet’s ROAR

Mercy

Before Trixie Mattel, Sharon Needles, and Bob the Drag Queen took home gold (and cash, wigs, and makeup) from RuPaul’s Drag Race, BeBe Zahara Benet was there first. The Cameroon-born queen immigrated to the U.S. for school and to be closer to her family. Benet’s first break came in Minneapolis, where she took the stage in drag at the Gay 90’s. Since winning Drag Race, Benet has released a few dance hits, and funds are currently being raised on Kickstarter to release BEING BEBE: The BeBe Zahara Benet Documentary, a project that has been in the works for 12 years. Tonight at Mercy, Benet is back in town to host a party featuring world music, dancing, and drag. She’ll be sharing the stage with Genevee Ramona Love and Julia Starr. 21+. 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. $17.89. 901 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-252-7000. —Jessica Armbruster

The Wolves

Jungle Theater

While The Wolves revolves around a youth soccer team of nine girls, the action resides almost entirely in off-field dialogue. Uncannily recreating the conversations of adolescence, the play ushers audiences into the candid circle of a pregame warm-up ritual, where the squad members debate urgent matters. Rejecting the archetypes of sports dramas, these girls are recognizably human in their concerns, breathlessly arguing topics that range from trivial (Harry Potter) to heavy (war crimes). Through these talks, each character grows more fully realized, each with a distinct persona that starkly contrasts with the anonymity of their uniforms. Performed by an ensemble of young actors under the guidance of Jungle Theater’s artistic director, Sarah Rasmussen, The Wolves finds the milestones of youth passed, not in the glory of cheering crowds, but in the unruly comradery of teammates. The show is in previews March 28-29. 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $32-$37. 2951 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-7063. Through April 29 —Brad Richason

Image courtesy the standup

TUESDAY 3.3

Weird Al Yankovic

Pantages Theatre

After more than 30 years making records, Weird Al Yankovic has never been more popular. His last studio album, 2014’s Mandatory Fun, was his highest-charting release, reaching number one on Billboard. What’s even more extraordinary is that he did this at a time when any schmuck can turn up on YouTube with a funny version of a hit song. While he doesn’t necessarily need permission to parody songs, he seeks permission because, well, he’s a nice guy, and he doesn’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings. “It’s pretty rare when an artist will turn me down,” Al explains. “‘You’re Pitiful’ was originally going to be the lead single for Straight Outta Lynwood.... Then we get a call from [James Blunt’s label] saying, ‘We will not allow you to release this parody.’” (Blunt, for the record, was fine with it.) Yankovic’s longtime friend Emo Philips is also on the bill. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. $59.50-$283. 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-7007. Also Wednesday —P.F. Wilson

The Black Dancing Body as a Measure of Culture

University of Minnesota Theatre Arts & Dance

Dancer, choreographer, and scholar Brenda Dixon Gottschild visits the University of Minnesota this Tuesday for a talk about race, politics, and performance. A professor emerita at Temple University, Gottschild is also a former consultant for Dance Magazine, and the author of many books on the historical contexts of black bodies on stage. Her award-winning writings include The Black Dancing Body—A Geography from Coon to Cool and Waltzing in the Dark: African American Vaudeville and Race Politics in the Swing Era. She also frequently performs internationally as a soloist and with her husband, choreographer/dancer Hellmut Gottschild. Just as her writing is like dance, her movement is critically engaged. Come find out more about her process and her wisdom at this talk. 4:30 p.m. Free. 330 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-625-4001. —Sheila Regan