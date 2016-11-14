3 free things to do this week

Humans of Minneapolis

Taking a cue from Humans of New York, photographer Stephanie Glaros has worked on the Humans of Minneapolis blog/project for over six years. For those unfamiliar, Glaros snaps portrait shots of every day people out and about in the city. Included with each image is a life moment or opinion that the person shared. Along the way, Glaros has shared incredible stories, including a blind panhandler who was an all-star student, lovers at Pride, new Americans, and Juggalos out at First Avenue. This Monday, Glaros will celebrate the release of the published version of her project. Meet with her and learn a little bit about the project. Monday at 6 p.m. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-543-8077.

Cyclo Trivia

How much do you know about bikes? Test your trivial knowledge at this special evening hosted by the Cycling Museum of Minnesota. They'll be asking big and little questions about bikes, covering pop-culture, gear, Twin Cities bike love, and history. Teams of up to eight will square off, and the pints will be plentiful (though obviously not free). 7 p.m. Tuesday. Fair State Brewing Cooperative, 2506 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-444-3209.



Third Thursday: I AM MPLS!

This week, Mia is teaming up with I AM MPLS! for a fashionable evening. For those unfamiliar with the fab party, I AM MPLS! invites local creatives, do-gooders, and other folks in the community to wear stylish duds and march down the runway. At Thursday’s event, applaud your favorite looks on the catwalk and commemorate your lovely getup at the GIF photobooth. Agra Culture will be serving up cocktails, and DJ Simone Steppa DuJour will spin tunes. Keep the fun going at the after party at Icehouse, where bands from Totally Gross National Product record label will jam out. 6 to 9 p.m.; 9:30 p.m. after party. Thursday. The Mia party is free, but it's $12-$15 at Icebox. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131.