3 free things to do this week

This week in free things to do we have a gaming night, a beauty party, and a gallery opening. Come take a look and plan your week.







Light Grey Game Night: Grand Day Out

Tabletop gaming returns to Light Grey gallery this week with a night dedicated to whimsical diversion. Think amusement parks, journeys through the clouds, and buried treasure puzzles. Bring a board game you'd like to share, or hop in on another reveler's offering. 6 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Light Grey Art Lab, 118 E. 26th St., Ste 101, Minneapolis; 612-239-2047.







Sip, Shop, and Sample

This Wednesday, Roe Wolfe in the North Loop of Minneapolis will host a special party for Beautycounter, a company that specializes in safer beauty products. Meaning, soap, skin care, makeup, and more using less toxic chemicals and being more unfront about their inredient list. Sip drinks and sample products. See something you like? Score a free necklace or earrings if you purchase something. 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday. Roe Wolfe Boutique, 121 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-294-6583.