Even if you are a supporter, are you really excited to watch a handful of Rockettes, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, and 3 Doors Down? The following is a list of things you can do this Friday night instead, whether you prefer to protest, to drink and commiserate, or check out some thoughtful art.

Are you an organization planning something for Inauguration? Feel free to let us know about it at [email protected] and go ahead and comment in the post below.

PROTEST:

Inauguration Day Mega-March

Join Resist from Day one as they march to Minneapolis City Hall. Meet at Lake and Nicollet at 2 p.m. or Franklin and Nicollet at 4 p.m., where there will be rallies on the way to their destination (around 5 p.m.). Groups marching include MN Neighborhoods Organizing for Change (NOC), 15 Now Minnesota, Green Party of Minnesota, St. Paul for Justice, Minnesota Socialist Students, IWW Local 14, Native Lives Matter.Org, MN Native Lives Matter, Native Lives Matter Coalition, InquilinXs UnidXs por Justicia, Students for a Revolutionary Society, and International Marxist Tendency.



Water is Life: Resist Cultural Genocide #NODAPL

Meet for hot chocolate and then march to City Hall for a rally. 3 p.m. 1900 Nicollet Ave. Minneapolis.



BARHOPPING:



Thanks Obama

Tapping of a special edition winter rye IPA. Surly Brewing Co., 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 763-535-3330.

MUSIC/BENEFIT PARTIES:

The Mad Ripple Anti-Trump and Pro-People and Music Hootenanny

Featuring Jim Walsh, Dan Israel, Venus DeMars, Brianna Lane, Katy Vernon, Doug Collins, Kari Arnett, and more. There will also be food and drink specials all day. Noon to 9 p.m. Free. Studio 2, 818 W. 46th St., Minneapolis; 612-444-3460; studio2mpls.com.



ACLU Fundraiser

Featuring cocktails, plus music by Ryan Kopperud & Big Cats, GoodKarma Niles, RP Hooks, and DJ set by Claire de Lune of Tiny Deaths. $25 VIP (ticket includes a punch drink and a $10 Norseman gift card for a later date). All VIP sales go directly to the ACLU. 8 to 11:45 p.m. Norseman Distillery, 451 Taft St. NE, Unit 19, Minneapolis; 612-643-1933.

ACLU Music Benefit

Defend civil liberties inauguration concert featuring the Beavers, Charley Dush, Greg Herriges, Dakota Dave Hull, Siama Matuzungidi, Leslie Rich, Matt Sowell, Sue West, and Donald Washington. All proceeds go to the MN chapter of the ACLU. 6-11 p.m. $20. Black Dog Cafe, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-228-9274; blackdogstpaul.com.



Dance Assault (EP Release Show)

With Apollo Cobra and Sloslylove. Fifty-percent of the proceeds will benefit Urban Ventures, which fights to end cyclical poverty. 10:30 p.m. $8-$10. Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-276-6523; www.icehousempls.com.





ART:

Another Voice: Political Illustration of the Late Twentieth Century

This group show features political work that appeared in the Progressive from 1981 to ‘99. The public reception runs from 6-8 p.m. Free. MCAD Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3700; www.mcad.edu.



Drumpfster Fire: A Protest Charity Art Auction

This fundraiser for the ACLU features a silent auction of work by over a dozen local artists. 7 p.m.-1 a.m. Free. Blockfort Studio, 2920 Talmage Ave. SE, #140, Minneapolis; 651-307-7792; www.blockfortstudio.com.

Inauguration: Acts of Resistance, Acts of Kindness

This group show featuring protest art, a potluck dinner, and the launch of the Civility Project. 6-10 p.m. Free. Susan Hensel Gallery, 3441 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-2324; www.susanhenselgallery.com.



Eugene McCarthy and the 1968 Election

Featuring photographs, campaign literature, and editorial cartoons in celebration of the 100th birthday of the Minnesota senator. $2 gallery admission. James J. Hill House, 240 Summit Ave., St. Paul; 651-297-2555; www.mnhs.org/places/sites/jjhh.

Emily Schadow: Spark

Artist Emily Schadow uses hashtags and bright colors to make political statements. Her show opened last weekend, but you can still check it out this week. Free. Showroom, 612 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-345-7391.



Resistance, Protest, Resilience

This show features 60-plus images of standoffs between staunch proponents of reform and the entrenched opposition. Free. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131; www.artsmia.org.





Bleed & Burn: Catalytic Flag Making

In times of social and political struggle, it is even more important to express opinions and practice your constitutional rights. “Bleed and Burn” at the Soap Factory is one such patriotic expression. For the show, artists will come together to react to the racism, misogyny, xenophobia, and other forms of hatred spewed by our top politicians and president-elect. Thirteen creatives will design 12 flags, which will be showcased in the gallery’s basement space. Post-show, each artist will take their piece and burn it at a location of their choosing. The process, from start to finish, will be documented and published by Beyond Repair at the Midtown Global Market. The project has been organized by Alexa Horochowski and Crystal Quinn. The show opened last week, but flags are on view this weekend. Free. The Soap Factory, 514 2nd St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-623-9176; www.soapfactory.org.



The Trump Trigger

Panel talk explores how artists can make a difference in this political climate. $10. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Robbin Gallery, 4915 42nd Ave. N., Robbinsdale; 763-537-5906.

THEATER:

Flower Drum Song

This musical co-produced by Mu Performing Arts, which is set in San Francisco's Chinatown in the late 1950s, explores what it means to be American. 7:30 p.m. $27-$37. Park Square Theatre, 20 W. 7th Pl., St. Paul; 651-291-7005; www.parksquaretheatre.org.

FAMILY:



Love, Resistance, Revolution: An Inauguration Day Community Festival

Family-friendly community festival of solidarity, featuring music, theatrical performances, stories, resources, food, and drinks. Jan. 20, 6-9 p.m. Free. Las Mojarras, 1507 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-208-0120.

Not inauguration-based, but also music happening that night:



Gabriel Douglas

With Better Years, Murzik, and Adam Svec. 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454; www.hexagonbar.com.



Heatwave & Landman (Album Release Show)

With Kinda Kinky and Hannah von der Hoff. 7:30 p.m. $8-$12. The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; thehookmpls.com.



Ice Cube's Good Day 25th Anniversary Celebration

Presented by the Universal Movement for the Advancement of Hip Hop, featuring a community forum, live performances, DJ SciPreme, DJ Francisco, and hosted by William 'Truth Maze' Harris. 7 p.m. $10. Nomad World Pub, 501 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-6424; www.nomadpub.com.



Jack Klatt (Video Release Show)

With Dusty Heart and Jake Jones. 7:30 p.m. $10-$12. Turf Club, 1601 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-647-0486; www.turfclub.net.