2020 Comix Issue: The end of the world as we know it
For the latest edition of City Pages’ Comix Issue, we asked local artists to play off a potentially too-real theme: The end of the world as we know it. The following apocalyptic comic strips are the best of the bunch.
Hannah Jones • @monstrouscomic
Aaron C. Snow • aaroncsnow.com
Asa Ora • @asa__ora
David Witt • www.DWITT.com
Erik Calavera
Fran Di Caprio and Andy Monserud • frdicapr.io
