20 original 'Mystery Science Theater 3000' episodes are now on Netflix

Back in the late '90s and early '00s if you wanted to watch an old Mystery Science Theater 3000 episode, you'd have to venture onto a fan board in hopes that someone had a VHS copy they'd be willing to sell or mail to you. (Actually, some people still do this -- the show has had issue with rights, which stalled getting anything to DVD.)

Fans with a Netflix account can rejoice; starting today the streaming service has a handful of episodes up for you to watch as a teaser to the new installment coming this April.

The list includes the iconic/shitteous Manos: The Hands of Fate. Other less notorious-yet-awesome flicks include Hercules Against the Moon Men, Santa Claus Conquers the Martians, and Jack Frost.

Don't have Netflix? Comet (channel 23.2, for those who don't have cable) also airs old episodes on Sunday night. There's also some low-quality (and probably illegal) uploads to be found on YouTube as well.

As you can see below, Hercules was in space long before it was trendy.

The new show, which stars Patton Oswalt, Jonah Ray, and Felicia Day will be up and ready for binge-watching on April 14 on Netflix.