16 Twin Cities properties you can buy for under $75k

Whoops!

In the interest of over-correcting, we now present the most affordable properties in town. What they lack in grottos, tennis courts, and movie theaters, they more than make up for in being dirt cheap.

Grab a wad of hundos for the down payment, and let's see what's for sale.

1. 2615 Park Avenue #210, Minneapolis

Price: $72,500

Specs: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 554 sq. ft.

Coolest features: Located in an art-decco marvel on Park Avenue. You gotta see the stunning lobby; outside is pictured above.

Hardest listing sell: "Fabulous studio in this historic 1930's co-op featuring lovely hdwd floors, crown molding and 5 paned windows, providing a surprisingly spacious feel."

The CP Take: Ever said to yourself, "The fuck's up with that Manhattan-lookin' apartment complex randomly plopped across from the American Swedish Institute?" Well, here's your answer. And you can live in said answer relatively cheap, provided the tight space of this unit and the $471 per month association fee vibe with you.

Click here for more photos + the listing

2. 924 Beech St., St. Paul

Price: $52,400

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,291 sq. ft.

Coolest features: Leaded glass, massive garage, proximity to St. Paul's booming Payne-Phalen area.

Hardest listing sell: "Quiet location close to shopping, restaurants & transportation."

The CP Take: A major fixer-upper from 1910, but hey: The price just dropped $10,000.

Click here for more photos + the listing

3. 4400 36th Ave. N. #346, Robbinsdale

Price: $35,900

Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 875 sq. ft.

Coolest features: Community areas include library, party room (woo!), beauty shop, and gardens.

Hardest listing sell: "This Lovely 2BR Unit Located in 55+ Senior Building Overlooks a Courtyard Patio W/Crabapple Trees that bloom in the Spring, A Pond and A Charming Gazebo."

The CP Take: No-frills, affordable senior living in the northwest metro? Sign us up!

Click here for more photos + the listing

4. 943 James Ave., St. Paul

Price: $68,820

Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,075 sq. ft.

Coolest features: Some architectural character, 2-car garage, .4 mile walk to the Trader Joe's with St. Paul clusterfuckiest parking lots.

Hardest listing sell: "Great potential in this adorable bungalow in Saint Paul! Front porch, fully fenced backyard!"

The CP Take: The theme of these houses will be "fixer-upper," and this is no exception. Possible equity potential with TLC and a finished basement space.

Click here for more photos + the listing

5. 2906 1/2 Morgan Ave. N., Minneapolis

Price: $49,000

Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 808 sq. ft.

Coolest features: Fairly clean, sizable lot.

Hardest listing sell: "Unique fixer-upper with tons of potential."

The CP Take: Tiny houses are "in," right? Well, this north Minneapolis trailblazer's been doing the tiny thing since 1905.

Click here for more photos + the listing

6. 2500 Blaisdell Ave. #201, Minneapolis

Price: $71,900

Specs: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 686 sq. ft.

Coolest features: You're basically living on Eat Street.

Hardest listing sell: "Enjoy city living at it's finest with close proximity to Downtown, Uptown, Lyn-Lake park area and the Greenway Trail. Cheaper than rent!"

The CP Take: Clean, simple condo living near Minneapolis' best food hub. $274 per month HOA fees.

Click here for more photos + the listing

7. 12940 Nicollet Ave. #301, Burnsville

Price: $72,500

Specs: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 675 sq. ft.

Coolest features: Tennis court! Pool! What appear to be real, non-laminate hardwood floors!

Hardest listing sell: "Darling 1 bedroom in high demand Ridgeview!"

The CP Take: How in-demand is this location in the heart of Burnsville? Impossible for us to say, but a sleek studio condo with pool privileges at this price point seems agreeable. $269 per month HOA fees.

Click here for more photos + the listing

8. 829 Old Settlers Tr. #5, Hopkins

Price: $72,000

Specs: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 817 sq. ft.

Coolest features: High ceilings with kickass wooden beam; garage parking plus heated pool.

Hardest listing sell: "Jumbo condo in high demand area!"

The CP Take: You're living in a classy brick building with that show-stopping wooden beam criss-crossing the living room -- what's not to love? Gotta love that beam. $284 per month HOA fees.

Click here for more photos + the listing

9. 3535 Oliver Ave. N., Minneapolis

Price: $75,000

Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 936 sq. ft.

Coolest features: Picture windows, archway, ready-to-shine hardwood floors, larger/newer garage.

Hardest listing sell: "Great opportunity for an investor or someone looking to build equity with a few minor cosmetics."

The CP Take: The cute potential is through the asphalt shingles at this character-rich lil property.

Click here for more photos + the listing

10. 1920 3rd Ave. S. #304, Minneapolis

Price: $56,000

Specs: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 610 sq. ft.

Coolest features: Situated right between Stevens Square Park and MIA, this co-op condo boasts gorgeous woodwork and a stately brick façade.

Hardest listing sell: "Fabulous Unit With New Kitchen/Newer Appliances/Amazing Bath, Newer Roof & Furnace, Wdwk, Hw Flrs, Old-World Charm."

The CP Take: Classy/cool condo just south of downtown. But the $850 per month HOA fee -- is that a typo? A very similar, even smaller unit is for sale on the second floor.

Click here for more photos + the listing

11. 4720 Nicollet Ave. #5, Minneapolis

Price: $69,900

Specs: 1 bedroom, 1 partial bathroom, 1,044 sq. ft.

Coolest features: Prime location, newer-looking butcher block and back-splash in the kitchen, odd stucco-y interior walls.

Hardest listing sell: "Perfect for someone looking to be near parks, shops and the Mississippi river."

The CP Take: While not at all close to the Mississippi River, it is a rare condo opportunity in the deep-ish south of Minneapolis. $220 per month HOA fees.

Click here for more photos + the listing

12. 2817 17th Ave. S., Minneapolis

Price: $62,000

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,444 sq. ft.

Coolest features: Rare to see a home this size for this cheap in south Minneapolis; the interior photos explain the asking price.

Hardest listing sell: "Convenient access to interstate."

The CP Take: Image No. 7 on the listing page is one of the scarier things you'll see while home shopping. Click below if you dare :-(

Click here for more photos + the listing

13. 10720 Rockford Rd. #106, Plymouth

Price: $69,900

Specs: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 610 sq. ft.

Coolest features: Did somebody say indoor and outdoor pools? That's Trump-level swag.

Hardest listing sell: "Nice updated garden level condo, cherry hardwood floors throughout."

The CP Take: Don't let the blurry photos fool ya: This place seems just fine, and it's moments away from several chain restaurants. $211 per month HOA fees.

Click here for more photos + the listing

14. 2690 Oxford St. N. #220, Roseville

Price: $73,500

Specs: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 686 sq. ft.

Coolest features: Hoops court! Rec room! Sauna! Other common-area features!

Hardest listing sell: "Sunny south-facing 2nd floor home with an up-north feel."

The CP Take: Heated underground parking amid a pine- and lake-packed landscape. That's living, baby. $307 per month HOA fees.

Click here for more photos + the listing

15. 940 Westbrooke Way #4, Hopkins

Price: $68,900

Specs: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 704 sq. ft.

Coolest features: Killer pool area.

Hardest listing sell: "Patio umbrella included"; "Deluxe closets!"

The CP Take: Nicely updated option in the condo-dense area of Hopkins. $244 per month HOA fees.

Click here for more photos + the listing

16. 711 11th Ave. S. #6, Hopkins

Price: $59,900

Specs: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 700 sq. ft.

Coolest features: See wild bird promises below.

Hardest listing sell: "Clean, well cared for condo unit. Bird watchers paradise. East facing unit with beautiful views of Nine Mile Creek."

The CP Take: Speaking of the condo-dense portion of Hopkins, this particular location apparently has got birds on top of birds on top of birds. $293 per month HOA fees.

Click here for more photos + the listing

All images courtesy of the respective listing