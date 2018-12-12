15 great Pauline Kael quotes, in honor of Colin Covert's plagiarism

OK, done.

The city newspaper's premier movie critic was outed this week as a serial plaigiarist, instantly converting a hail fellow well met into an industry villain whose insouciant presence as a character likely wouldn't even help advance the plot in a B-movie.

"When blunders occur," Covert said in a statement published by his former employer, "it is proper to admit them, correct them and move on.”

It's almost too bad that some of the phrases Colin Covert took from Pauline Kael include "self-glorifying masochistic mush" and "stardust is slightly irritating," because dammit if those don't describe the swift downfall of a writer whose role with the paper lasted three decades.

In stealing sentences that were not written by him, Colin Covert broke one of writing's cardinal rules. There are only a few. Most sound like they got handed down to Moses: Don't lie, don't cheat, don't get too jealous, and please, please, don't steal.

And for fuck's sake, don't get caught. At least not till you're dead.

There may be a minor upside to this minor scandal. Stealing words from Pauline Kael is a little like snatching a Picasso at auction and telling dinner guests: "Oh, that? Merely a hobby, something to keep my mind occupied."

Whether Covert's mind was occupied is unclear. He had a reputation for liking... just about every damn movie that came out in theaters, regardless of whether it was, like, good. But he was also infamously kind and generous, a mensch of a movie lover who'd go out of his way to help you out if you asked, or maybe even if you didn't.

We at City Pages didn't know him. What we do know is that Pauline Kael, the writer whose theft exposed Covert, is quite literally the best film critic who's ever written in English. Ballsy move to lift whole phrases from someone described as "widely imitated," but at least Covert had good taste in writing.

Film criticism is hard. Look how bad City Pages is at it! Though that's no excuse for outright theft of a writer whose death means she, sadly, cannot take you apart with the words she so often used like building blocks or, when the occasion called, throwing stars.

Let's not let a good scandal go to waste. Below, read some words written or spoken by Pauline Kael... and, we're fairly certain, no one else, ever. Give credit where credit's due. By which we mean to say: Thanks, Colin Covert, for what we will charitably count as a wreath lain on Kael's grave.

Will her spirit ever forgive Colin Covert? We can't say, but in a phrase you, reader, have no doubt heard, even if you didn't know who came up with it (original author: Pauline Kael): "Where there is a will, there is a way."