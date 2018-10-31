15 amazing old Minnesota homes for under $100K

The old-growth building materials, the millwork, the crown moldings, the built-ins, the wood-burning fireplaces, the leaded glass, the clawfoot tubs -- in short, the abundance of character and craftsmanship. In Minnesota, the supply of 100-year-old housing is scattered generously throughout the state, with many bargains to be had for those seeking fixer-uppers in smaller cities and towns. We scoured the current real estate listings for 15 prime examples, all of which meet the same baseline criteria: under $100,000 and older than 1970.

Major inspirational H/T to Cheap Old Houses, a must-follow Instagram account for anyone who has read this far.

1.

Address: 502 11th St., Heron Lake

Price: $49,900

Year built: 1911

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 3,400 square feet

Listing pitch: "This huge home does need some love, but it has HUGE potential! Front entry has a decorative wood open banister and stained glass! The formal dining room has lead glass windows, a chandelier and a built-in display case! The sitting room has 3 large windows and a gorgeous French door! Beautiful intricate woodwork on the fire place in the living room! The living room also has huge bay windows and handsome wood pocket doors!! The dining room, living room and sitting room have crown molding and chandeliers! Most of the home has original wood floors! Some rooms have original tin ceilings!"

2.

Address: 20 Forest St., Kenyon

Price: $94,900

Year built: 1895

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2,300 square feet

Listing pitch: "This Victorian era charmer has great potential. There is fine hand-craftsmanship around every corner. Features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, a large yard, good room sizes, and is located 2 blocks from a park and downtown. Recent updates including roof, furnace and siding. Unfinished room would make a perfect main level laundry."

3.

Address: 106 Summit Ave., Montevideo

Price: $89,348

Year built: 1951

Specs: 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,546 square feet

Listing pitch: "Affordable classic home available for sale with 5 bedrooms, 3 full large bathrooms, spacious bedrooms, formal dining room, beautiful living room with ornate fireplace, and a basement to expand into should you desire more living space. Yes, this is a home that will need some TLC, but well worth your effort and expense!"

4.

Address: 421 Connecticut Ave., Adrian

Price: $80,000

Year built: 1895

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,622 square feet

Listing pitch: "This four bedroom, Victorian home offers a remodeled kitchen with patio door that leads to a beautiful back yard, formal dining room with a built in hutch, living room, master bedroom with master bath and walk in closet. Main floor laundry, powder room on main, 3 bedrooms up with a full bath. You'll love the original hardwood floors and open stair case! Two open porches to sit and enjoy that special drink, two stall garage and located on a corner lot. This is a great family home to make those special memories."

5.

Address: 268 1st Ave. SW., Wells

Price: $82,500

Year built: 6 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2,450 square feet

Specs: 1900

Listing pitch: "Classic two-story with lots of character. Wrap around porch, large entry foyer with open staircase, stained glass windows, 10' ceilings, tin ceilings, wood floors, archways, beveled glass entry door, transom windows, claw foot tub, pedestal sink, main floor laundry, 2nd stairway in rear of house, attached double garage, detached single garage 75' lot, large concrete patio, concrete street & paved alley. Newer furnace, newer water heater & 100-amp breakers. With one added wall, this property could have up to 8 bedrooms! Walk up attic, should you need additional space."

6.

Address: 320 2nd Ave. SE., Harmony

Price: $89,900

Year built: 1910

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,722 square feet

Listing pitch: "First time offered for sale- this 1900's 5 bedroom home is such a treasure. Original woodwork, open staircase, pocket doors, wood floors, stained glass, and beveled leaded glass windows. Generous sized rooms just waiting for your personal touch. The home has a 3 season front porch , full basement, walk up attic, & garage. Nice yard ,located on a tree lined street."

7.

Address: 707 N. 3rd St., Montevideo

Price: $56,000

Year built: 1913

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 2,670 square feet

Listing pitch: "A home with its own unique character. Features classic woodworking, some decorative glass windows, hardwood flooring, wood burning fireplace, 4 bedrooms 1.5 baths, a nice sized kitchen, central air, 2 car garage and much more."

8.

Address: 304 S. Ervin St., Elmore

Price: $45,000

Year built: 1880

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,865 square feet

Listing pitch: "SELLERS WILL PAY $1000 TOWARDS BUYER'S CLOSING COSTS! Wonderful Victorian home on spacious corner lot! Original woodwork and charm can be found throughout this 3 bedroom home with over 2000 square feet of living space! On the main floor you will find spacious rooms - formal living room, dining room with a built-in buffet, den or office that could be a main floor bedroom, roomy eat-in kitchen with great natural light, mud and laundry room, and a full bath featuring a walk-in tub/shower unit. Upstairs you'll find 3 large bedrooms, all with lighted closets plus a full bath with original clawfoot tub! The basement provides lots of storage, shower and stool, plus potential for additional living space. Outside you will enjoy the huge patio with awning and beautiful flower beds. There is a double detached garage with insulated workshop with attic storage, plus a single detached garage for all of the 'toys'. New shingles on house 2016, new metal roof on porch and double car garage 2017."

9.

Address: 500 1st Ave. E., Ada

Price: $74,900

Year built: 1941

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 3,288 square feet

Listing pitch: "Functional 2 story stucco home with sunroom on the South side. 2 car detached garage large level corner lot interior large main floor open spaces 3 bedrooms 2nd story with full bath. Basement family room and half bath."

10.

Address: 115 Rich Ave., Barrett

Price: $65,000

Year built: 1955

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2,046 square feet

Listing pitch: "Great potential and character in this home. Excellent living room with vaulted ceilings, brick fireplace, deck with patio doors, newer shingles, furnace, water softener, water heater, seamless gutters, hardwood floors under living room, dining and bedrooms."

11.

Address: 427 N. Moore St., Blue Earth

Price: $52,900

Year built: 1890

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms, 1,364 square feet

Listing pitch: "Check out this 3-plus bedroom home located on a large corner lot! This home will need a little TLC but could be amazing with all of the original character and charm it was built with. The main floor has hardwood flooring with an open floor plan from the living room to the dining room. High ceilings accent this level along with original stained-glass windows in many of the rooms. There is a bedroom on the main featuring a fireplace as a focal point and main floor laundry off the kitchen. 3/4 bath is located on the main floor as well. Upstairs you will find an additional 2 bedrooms and a bonus room that could be used as a play room or additional living space. There is a full bath for this level. Call today to check this home out!!"

12.

Address: 120 2nd St., Madison

Price: $89,500

Year built: 1895

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms, 2,730 square feet

(Extremely loud) listing pitch: "TIMELESS ELEGANCE IS WHAT YOU WILL FIND WHEN YOU STEP INTO THIS LOVELY HOME!! THIS HOME STANDS VERY STATELY ON A CORNER LOT AND OFFERS A DETACHED GARAGE. PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP IS WHAT YOU WILL SEE!~ WELL MAINTAINED 4 BEDROOM (possible 5) 2 BATH HOME. BEAUTIFUL WOODWORK THROUGHOUT! NICELY FINISHED BASEMENT FOR YOU TO USE AS YOU WISH. THE ATTIC IS USED AS A MULTI USE AREA, FAMILY ROOM, BEDROOM , GUEST ROOM, WORK OUT SPACE, OR OFFICE. VERY UNIQUE AND NICELY DONE! AS WELL AS MAINTAINING THIS HOME THE OWNERS HAVE ALSO INSTALLED NEW WINDOWS. THE MASTER BEDROOM IS VERY LARGE, BUT CAN ALSO BE MADE INTO AN ADDITIONAL BEDROOM. THE STAIRWAY WILL TAKE YOUR BREATH AWAY! YOU JUST DON'T SEE A FIREPLACE LIKE THIS ANYWHERE!"

13.

Address: 117 3rd Ave. SE., Elbow Lake

Price: $100,000

Year built: 1959

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,060 square feet

Listing pitch: "This well kept, spacious, multi level home is ready for a new owner! All 3 bedrooms are on the same level, formal and informal dining areas, large family room with kitchenette and bar area for entertaining and 2 fireplaces are just a few features. With some cosmetic updates you could make it a showplace!!"

14.

Address: 1216 3rd Ave., Mountain Lake

Price: $84,900

Year built: 1895

Specs: 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2,084 square feet

Listing pitch: "Large Stately home with lots to offer. Main floor has open kitchen, master bedroom with large dressing area, living room, updated bathroom with an Onyx shower and a large rear entry that has includes an office and laundry area. A gorgeous open wood staircase takes you to the upper level with another 4 large bedrooms and another full bath. Partially finished basement also has another bathroom. House has 200 amp electrical, an updated boiler, Pella windows with built in blinds, outside Gazebo, and a large 3 stall detached garage."

15.

Address: 224 6th Ave. S., Saint James

Price: $55,000

Year built: 1924

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,442 square feet

Listing pitch: "This 1442 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 1.0 bathrooms. It is located at 224 6TH AVE S SAINT JAMES, Minnesota."

