Totally Tubular 80's New Year's Eve

This New Year’s Eve, Sociable Cider Werks will dim the overhead lights, plug in the neons, and crank up some serious ‘80s jams all night long. It will be totally tubular. Like, to the max. While New Year’s might mean champagne for traditionalists, don’t forget that a dry cider provides a similar profile and is nearly just as bubbly. So “Rock the Casbah” with some ‘80s dance moves, and show up in your best looks from the era (or whatever clothing you feel fits your mood). To toast the New Year, Sociable will give everyone a complementary Freewheeler, and expect specialty ciders on tap with food by Union Kitchen. If you’re a fan of Tom Cruise, Patrick Swayze, Wham!, and Cyndi Lauper, this is the event for you. Another bonus: There’s plenty of free parking in the lot outside, and the cidery welcomes revelers to leave their cars in the lot overnight. 7 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 31; Free. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-758-0105. --Loren Green

New Year's Eve Free Rides

Free rides available on all MetroTransit routes on New Year's Eve. 6 p.m.-3 a.m. Dec. 31; Free. Metro Transit, 560 6th Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-341-4287.

2019 New Year Countdown Party

Featuring a special dinner menu, champagne toast, DJ tunes, more. Monday, 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Mercy, 901 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-252-7000.

Lady J & Her Root Doctors

8 p.m. Every Mon. from Aug. 5; Free. Minnesota Music Cafe, 501 Payne Ave., St. Paul; 651-776-4699.



New Year’s Eve with the Roe Family Singers

10 p.m. Dec. 31; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

NYE at Moxy

House music with Snert the DJ (aka Bjorgan Freemanson). 21+. 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Moxy Minneapolis Uptown, 1121 West Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-822-5020.

Lawless Distilling

Blarney NYE Casino Night

Featuring two floors of DJ tunes, $25 champagne bottlers or $15 Miller High Life, more. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Blarney Pub and Grill, 412 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1527.

New Years Eve with EagleBoltBar

Celebrate NYE with the LGBTQ-friendly gang. Featuring video screenings, champagne toast. 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. EagleBoltBar, 515 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-4214.

Y2K NYE at Up-Down

Featuring '90s and '00s hits by request. Champagne toast and balloon drop at midnight. 21+. 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Up-Down Minneapolis, 3012 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-3487.

'90s NYE Party

Featuring a '90s playlist all night, a free photo-booth, and themed specialty punch will be available. Costumes encouraged. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Punch Bowl Social Minneapolis, 1691 Park Pl. Blvd., St. Louis Park; 763-400-3865.

Park Tavern New Year's Eve

Cosmic bowling, happy hour all night, complimentary pizza buffet, champagne toast at midnight. 21+. 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. The Park Tavern, 3401 Louisiana Ave. S., St. Louis Park; 952-929-6810.

Free NYE Dance Party with DJ 8-bit

Featuring a mini-fog machine and tunes. BYOB. 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Good Arts Collective, 810 Seventh St. S., Minneapolis.

NYE Dance Party at Norseman Distillery

Featuring DJ tunes, half-off bottles of punch, themed NYE drinks, and more on a first-come, first served basis. 4 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Norseman Distillery, 451 Taft St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-568-6299.

New Year's Eve at Brit's

Featuring Brit's regular happy hour at 4:30 p.m., a UK New Year toast with a free bubbly and bagpipes by James Sherman at 6 p.m., Beatles tributes band A Hard Day’s Night, $4.50 Guinness and Harp specials all day. 6 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-332-3908.