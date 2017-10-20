13 most expensive Minnesota cabins & getaway lake homes for sale right now

As such, we've distilled those traits into the following blog post, one that highlights our state's 13 most expensive cabins and lake homes for sale right now.

First, a little methodology: The western Twin Cities metro is loaded with mega-priced lakeside properties, so we limited things to outer Minnesota. To paraphrase Lenny Kravitz, you gotta get away. The price floor for entry onto this prestigious listicle? $2.75 million; seek $2 million shacks elsewhere.

Alright! Gas up the car, grab your boogie board, and buy a fat stack of lotto tickets -- we're goin' cabin shopping.

1. 21793 Holman Point Dr., Nisswa

Price: $6 million

Specs: Built in 2010; 7 beds, 10 baths, 8,828 sq. ft.

Coolest features: Beams and stone for days, epic fireplace complete with looming buffalo head, show-stopping porch overlooking the lake. Plus the boat house is much, much nicer than my actual house.

Hardest listing sell: "With Gull Lake & tall timbers as its backdrop, luxury combines w/ comfortable lake living to create perfection."

The CP Take: We're wary of new constructions, but this property, built in 2010, appears to have received the Jurassic Park Treatment -- no expense spared. Nisswa, if you're unfamiliar, is located just outside of Brainerd, about 2.5 hours north of the Twin Cities.

2. 35399 Sunny Shores Dr., Pequot Lakes

Price: $3 million

Specs: Built in 2000; 4 beds, 3 baths, 3,260 sq. ft.

Coolest features: The beach? It's sandy. Sandy AF, even. Beyond that, you're getting sky-high ceilings, killer lakeside patios, and two spots for guests -- the beach guest house and the garage-topping loft.

Hardest listing sell: "Magnificent Whitefish Chain home is situated on 200 ft of excellent sand beach on Lower Hay Lake."

The CP Take: With the emphasis clearly on function, this Brainerd area spot could realize all your #SquadGoals, as the potential for entertaining is as high as those ceilings. Must love knotty pine.

3. 11700 Cross Av., Crosslake

Price: $8.5 million

Specs: Built in 2007; 6 beds, 7 baths, 18,674 sq. ft.

Coolest features: Tons of severed animal heads, which may or may not be cool, depending on your level of bloodlust. Also towering windows, gargantuan fireplace, movie theater, pool, and a fleet of five (!) guest homes.

Hardest listing sell: "One of the most prestigious properties in the state of Minnesota comes to market for the very first time."

The CP Take: Located just north of Brainerd, this 5.6-acre compound is effectively a palatial private resort. Do the taxidermied animals come to life at night? Impossible to say.

4. 36233 Spruce Trl., Pequot Lakes

Price: $5.5 million

Specs: Built in 1988; 4 beds, 6 baths, 7,967 sq. ft.

Coolest features: In addition to the main house, two guest units, two boat houses, two garages, and a tennis court dot the 78-acre lot. A gorgeous wooden boat may or may not be included.

Hardest listing sell: "Magnificent 78 acre private estate has 300 feet of perfect sand beach on the north shore Lower Hay Lake."

The CP Take: It's a very McMansion-y cabin, one that sorta screams "I dominated in finance in the late '90s/early '90s."

5. 15298 Gilly Ln., Park Rapids

Price: $5 million

Specs: Built in 2004; 4 beds, 8 baths, 12,490 sq. ft.

Coolest features: Dramatic log-cabin-style design. Not to mention *takes deep breath*: a stunning indoor pool, game room, elevator, golf simulator, sauna, gym, wine cellar, and movie theater. Whew. It's on Potato Lake! How fun.

Hardest listing sell: "Truly the finest property in northern MN! FULLY FURNISHED!"

The CP Take: You're not gonna get bored at this sprawling, gorgeous, feature-packed property, which is located between Brainerd and Bemidji.

6. 5908 Highway 61, Silver Bay

Price: $5.5 million

Specs: Built in 2014; 4 beds, 7 baths, 9,241 sq. ft.

Coolest features: Read all about 'em in this previous City Pages blog post!

Hardest listing sell: "Situated just three hours North of Minneapolis, this Palisade Retreat boasts 7.5 acres and 1,480 feet of linear shoreline along Lake Superior's most dramatic coast."

The CP Take: Architecturally, it takes too many cues from the world of trendy boutique hotels. THAT SAID, the location and land are unbeatable. Just take our money.

7. 2032 Somero Rd., Ely

Price: $4.2 million

Specs: Built in 1940; 4 beds, 3 baths, 2,124 sq. ft.

Coolest features: With You're buying a 103-acre peninsula on one of northern Minnesota's most fabulous lakes. Among the old-school structures: a main cabin, two guest cabins, and a loft-topped boat house.

Hardest listing sell: "Phenomenal, one of a kind setting on a peninsula between Burntside and Little Long Lakes."

The CP Take: The HGTV crowd would ruin this time-capsule escape with tacky backsplashes, laminate flooring, and such, but we (mostly) love it as-is. The drive to Ely is a bike of a hike.

8. 2713 NE Burntside Lake, Ely

Price: $3 million

Specs: Built in 2003; 3 beds, 3 baths, 3,710 sq. ft.

Coolest features: Light-drenched, classic cabin feel. Boathouse, sauna, and guest cabin, plus a separate two-acre parcel "for storage."

Hardest listing sell: "Finely crafted, no detail overlooked, world class finishes, every amenity, high tech Crestron automation, 3,710 SF, 3BR (each w/its own private deck) 3BTH home nestled on 57 acres & 2100 ft shoreline, short boat ride across calm water to Burntside Lodge."

The CP Take: Massive yet no-frills, this place let's the BWCA-abutting landscape do the talking.

9. 19752 Halwood Rd., Glenwood

Price: $3.9 million

Specs: Built in 2005; 6 beds, 7 baths, 12,150 sq. ft.

Coolest features: Square footage galore. Patios, beach, humongous carriage house.

Hardest listing sell: "A contemporary and classic Work of Art!" (That's all-caps Work of Art, folks.)

The CP Take: A basic-ass castle plopped randomly in Glenwood, located roughly two hours northwest of the Twin Cities.

10. 15326 318th St., Center City

Price: $3 million

Specs: Built in 1882; 4 beds, 2 baths, 2,040 sq. ft.

Coolest features: A vineyard, a barn, bonus structures, and what amounts to your own private lake.

Hardest listing sell: "Once in a lifetime opportunity. If your [sic] looking for an Executive hideaway, corporate retreat, farming, recreation, or resort development! This amazing property with one mile of lake shore could be yours! First time on the market in 60 years."

The CP Take: While the home itself is modest (blue-blood Minnesotans had restraint in the 1800s), the grounds boast 6,200-feet of Little Lake lakeshore (the lake is all yours, we're guessing) and 214.3 acres just an hour northeast of the Twin Cities.

11. 3751 W Linden Blvd., Nisswa

Price: $3 million

Specs: Built in 2007; 6 beds, 8 baths, 5,278 sq. ft.

Coolest features: Porch with spectacular view, gym, office, rec room.

Hardest listing sell: "Golfers Dream Home with-in minutes of World Renown Golf Courses."

The CP Take: Boilerplate new-construction feel located just north of Brainerd.

12. 1265 Schaeffers Point Rd., Lake Shore

Price: $3 million

Specs: Built in 1984; 3 beds, 5 baths, 4,260 sq. ft.

Coolest features: Beautiful, detail-rich woodwork throughout. Grand fireplace, workshop, and sauna. The place comes fully furnished, meaning you get that neat antique-y thing in the kitchen -- what the hell is that thing?

Hardest listing sell: "World class artisanship hand-selected Northern Minnesota full cedar log home!"

The CP Take: Surplus character and classic cabin elegance located just north of Brainerd.

13. 8302 Second Point Rd. NW, Walker

Price: $2.8 million

Specs: Built 1960; 5 beds, 3 baths, 2,787 sq. ft.

Coolest features: The grounds are eye-catching, but the cabin is mostly a mystery.

Hardest listing sell: "6.82 acres, 1,425' lineal lakefront, sand beach, protected harbor, both sunrise and sunset views, 1/2 acre of peninsula on Walker Bay."

The CP Take: Inconclusive! No interior photos of this mid-century modern cabin, which appears to need a new roof. Owning a peninsula just south of Bemidji seems nice, though.

