100 Twin Cities Democrats and two Wisconsin Republicans walk into a comedy club...

Feimster has a huge draw in the liberal and LBGTQ community, and those people came out to support her every show. She shared personal stories, like how she came out to her father, and about her relationship with her girlfriend. At the end of each performance, those fans sent her off with a warm standing ovation.

I was on stage Friday night when I spotted a couple dressed unlike anyone in the crowd. They both wore large, baggy, neon blue/green clothing that felt right out of the mid-2000s. The man wore a Chicago Cubs hat with the C emblazoned in gold, and when he smiled, it exposed his missing front teeth. They had a small-town vibe to them, and I guessed they might be conservative.

I’ve noticed how comedy crowds immediately get uncomfortable with the mention of “Donald Trump,” especially post-election. I usually start with a silly Trump joke to test the waters: "I read Donald Trump paid a Russian prostitute to urinate on his face, and I thought to myself, 'Man, that is the nicest thing I have read about this guy.'" Depending on the response, I gauge if I should go further, or stop there.

Knowing there are topics that adults cannot handle weighs on me, and leaves me wondering how progress can be made without an open dialogue. We can’t have that dialogue at work, where we're in fear of HR getting involved. Social media isn’t the healthiest platform for a serious discussion, either. It too often leads to a divisive, aggressive tone.

As a comic, my intent is always to be funny, and I find the heavier the subject, the more potential it has for release. I point out the absurdity of a topic, and the audience unites in laughter, momentarily putting their differences aside. It’s the most joyful part of stand up.

On Friday, I wanted to build tension first, before trying to alleviate it. I said the president’s name, twice, before I jumped into the material. The first time I said it, the room was brought to absolute silence. The second time, a young woman looked flabbergasted, and shook her head side to side.



I wanted to push this tension even further, knowing the potential for laughter was huge, if I played it right. I asked who in the crowd voted for Trump. The guy who’d stood out to me earlier raised his hand. "I did," he said.

He was the only person in the crowd to respond, and some audience members turned and glared at him in disgust. I thought this might have been a bad idea. I wasn't sure how to steer out of this awkward situation. Then I asked him,"How do you feel about him so far?"

The guy replied: "He is the antichrist." The crowd laughed, and the atmosphere was comfortable again.



I was still thinking about our interaction after the show. I admired this man’s honesty, and admired his ability to change his stance even more. I had asked the same question the night before, and was surprised when a young queer woman in a beautiful red dress proudly announced she had voted for Trump. When I asked her why, she said, "Because I like my money." I saw her at the bar area after the show. She told me that she was from Idaho. She offered to buy shots for me and Dan, the host.

Dan said,"Wow, a bisexual republican from Idaho, you don't meet one of those everyday." We laughed and parted ways.



Meeting her made me reconsider my view of what a conservative looks like -- and more importantly, reminded me not to assume the worst just based on political affiliation.



If I had seen the queer young lady walking down the street, I would’ve thought “She’s liberal.” That guy I spotted in the crowd on Friday, if I had seen him, I would’ve thought to myself, “He’s probably racist.” I was realizing it’s not all that simple.



As I was driving out of the parking lot that night, I spotted the couple. I stopped my car and rolled my window down. I wanted them to know my calling him out was all in the spirit of levity, and that I appreciated them being there, and hoped they didn’t feel left out. I expected a look of judgement, but they disarmed me with a kind smile. I asked them how they enjoyed the show, and to my surprise, they said that they loved it -- so much that they were coming back the next night.



I got the husband’s name, and told them I would have two free tickets for them waiting at the box office.



Sure enough, they came back. We talked again, and had a pleasant conversation. They told me they drove in all the way from a small town in Wisconsin to just watch the show.



It really left an impression on me, how willing they were to share space with people who couldn’t be more different than them, politically anyway, and listening to comedians who have opinions they disagreed with. They showed me that despite their politics, they had something in common with everyone there, simply by being human.



That shared experience is something I think a lot of people are missing today. If people would put themselves outside of their comfort zones, they will also find commonalities. In a time where we are so divided, we can’t even talk about Nazis without having it turn into a left-right issue.



This couple showed me we are much more than just a vote. We should not be so easily defined, or denied a chance at redemption.