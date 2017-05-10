10 most expensive Twin Cities homes for sale right now

But if we're being honest, you could stand to upgrade. What's that? You agree? OK, cool. In that case, treat yourself to one -- just one -- of the 10 most expensive homes currently for sale in the Twin Cities. You deserve it, as far as we know!

10a. 5005 Oak Bend Ln., Edina

Price: $5.95 million

Specs: Built in 2003; 4 bedrooms; 5 full bathrooms, 4 partial bathrooms; 16,228 sq. ft.; 4-car garage

Coolest features: The expansive bar/rec area areas says I may be a 1-percenter, but I'll still rack up some billiard balls, baby! Also: "Hidden doors"?!

Hardest listing sell: "This home is the perfect example of luxury living at its finest!"

The CP Take: If you're looking for a craftsman castle that's only 13 minutes from the heart of downtown -- and really, who isn't? -- look no further.

Click here for more photos + the listing

10b. 2750 Gale Rd., Woodland

Price: $5.95 million

Specs: Built in 1998; 5 bedrooms; 2 full bathrooms, 7 partial bathrooms; 12,674 sq. ft.; 6-car garage

Coolest features: Nonstop lake views, plus status classics like movie theater, tennis court, and pool.

Hardest listing sell: "One of the most spectacular sites on Lake Minnetonka."

The CP Take: Sorta screams "1998," but swagged out with features on top of features.

Click here for more photos + the listing

9. 686 Ferndale Rd. W., Wayzata

Price: $5.95 million

Specs: Built in 1993; 4 bedrooms; 2 full bathrooms, 6 partial bathrooms; 7,750 sq. ft.; 3-car garage

Coolest features: Cabin-y vibes/privacy among mansions.

Hardest listing sell: "Coveted Ferndale estate nestled in the trees on a private 1-acre setting with 150' of shore."

The CP Take: Almost cozy by price-point standards, through you're right on Lake Minnetonka.

Click here for more photos + the listing

8. 90 Clay Cliffe Dr., Tonka Bay

Price: $6 million

Specs: Built in 1986; 4 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms, 4 partial bathrooms; 11,193 sq. ft.; 4-car garage

Coolest features: Most of your friends don't have personal grottos with waterfalls and indoor hoops courts.

Hardest listing sell: "This exceptional lake home combines comfortable lake living with designer elegance in over 10,000 sq. ft. of truly usable & inviting spaces."

The CP Take: Don't let the island snobs get to you: Peninsula living is basically island living. In this case, island living with fireplaces for days.

Click here for more photos + the listing

7. 6000 Fox Meadow Ln., Edina

Price: $6.2 million

Specs: Built in 1920; 8 bedrooms; 4 full bathrooms, 5 partial bathrooms; 13,326 sq. ft., 3-car garage

Coolest features: 1920s character, quality, and attention to detail throughout; sick indoor pool; chill lake.

Hardest listing sell: "Grand Edina Lake Estate." Softest Sell goes to the grainy, low-res pics -- what gives?

The CP Take: If you're looking for an old-school Edina status symbol that's only 13 minutes from the heart of downtown -- and, frankly, aren't we all? -- look no further.

Click here for more photos + the listing

6. 2660 Woolsey Ln., Woodland

Price: $6.9 million -- nice

Specs: Built in 2000; 5 bedrooms; 3 full bathrooms, 6 partial bathrooms; 13,199 sq. ft.; 5-car garage

Coolest features: Impressive grounds, save for the head-scratching statues of frolicking children; nice mix of wood and granite flooring.

Hardest listing sell: "The ultimate in privacy, design, materials, and inspired architectural details."

The CP Take: Pretty standard palatial living on the eastern edge of Lake Minnetonka.

Click here for more photos + the listing

5. 601 Bushaway Rd., Wayzata

Price: $7.5 million

Specs: Built in 1919; 5 bedrooms; 3 full bathrooms, 5 partial bathrooms; 10,016 sq. ft.; 5-car garage.

Coolest features: Stunning woodwork throughout, not to mention a guest house that's nicer than my house.

Hardest listing sell: "Long admired historic Wayzata landmark. Originally built for one of Minnesota's lumber families, with incredible craftsmanship."

The CP Take: Lumber barons knew how to live, man. This one gets the coveted CP stamp of Best o' da Bunch.

Click here for more photos + the listing

4. 3960 Walden Shores Rd., Deephaven

Price: $7.9 million

Specs: Built in 2003; 5 bedrooms; 2 full bathrooms, 4 partial bathrooms; 10,081 sq. ft.; 5-car garage

Coolest features: Porch with lake view, stone fireplace, and BBQ station. Is it the ultimate party porch? Perhaps.

Hardest listing sell: "Incredible views from every room. This Keith Waters built home that shows like new." Related: Yikes.

The CP Take: Character-rich newer construction with ideal lakeside location.

Click here for more photos + the listing

3. 3919 Bavaria Rd., Chaska

Price: $8.9 million

Specs: Built in 1990; 8 bedrooms; 6 full bathrooms, 3 partial bathrooms; 20,214 sq. ft.; 5-car garage

Coolest features: I mean ... you're effectively lord of your own lil township. This artfully crafted Southwestern-style mammoth comes with b-b-b-bonus equestrian barn and tennis court.

Hardest listing sell: "Live the ultimate Dream or inquire about Development."

The CP Take: Why share a lake, plebeian-style, when you can buy your own private one on a 270-acre estate?

Click here for more photos + the listing

2. 430 Ferndale Rd. W., Wayzata

Price: $9.5 million

Specs: Built in 2003; 6 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms, 10 partial bathrooms; 18,649 sq. ft.; 6-car garage

Coolest features: Sky-reaching ceilings, multiple pools, movie theater, indoor gun range (?!).

Hardest listing sell: "Exquisite, luxury estate has astonishing views and a commanding presence on Lake Minnetonka."

The CP Take: If you need space for your football-team-sized family, or simply demand sprawling luxury, this is a solid lakeside bet.

Click here for more photos + the listing

1. 2825 Little Orchard Way, Orono

Price: $11.9 million

Specs: Built in 2002; 4 bedrooms; 2 full bathrooms, 8 partial bathrooms; 16,078 sq. ft.; 7-car garage

Coolest features: This thing has two elevators and its own three-hole golf course.

Hardest listing sell: "One of the most impressive properties in the Midwest, this European-inspired estate perfectly blends handcrafted details, inspiring architecture and world class amenities."

The CP Take: If classic wealthy-person pursuits -- golf courses, wine cellars, smoking rooms -- appeal to you, go ahead and snatch up this castle on the northern shores of Lake Minnetonka.

Click here for more photos + the listing

All photos courtesy of the respective listing.