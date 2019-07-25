10 most expensive homes sold in the Twin Cities this year (so far)

In predictably lavish fashion, it turns out. Realtor Ross Melby was kind enough to share with us the most expensive Twin Cities home sales of 2019, per the MLS database. The results yieled 10 properties at the luxe $3-million-plus tier, including 18320 Breezy Point Rd. in Wayzata, a sale that saw Melby and Lakes Sotheby's International represent the $4.4 million buyer earlier this month. Excluding one mega-acreage estate just outside of Lakeville, all of the homes are located in the southwest metro, with seven boasting Lake Minnetonka shoreline.

You can snoop 'em all below, but first we asked Melby for some insight into the tippy-top of the local housing market.

What's the current market like for mega-dollar homes?

"I’ve noticed the market getting tighter and tighter, it’s all about location and lifestyle. Previously there was the trend of 'bigger the better,' which helped fuel the new construction markets in Medina and further west. It feels like the 4,500-square-footage home is the MVP in today's market. But again, for the elite-tier homes, it’s all about location."

What's the biggest challenge with handling multi-million dollar listings?

"Managing the expectations of the clients. At the end of the day it’s a business transaction, though it’s deeply personal and it’s important to control your emotions. As an agent, you have to have thick skin, especially in the multi-million dollar bracket and remember knowledge is power, and everyone needs an advisor at any level. It’s a cut-throat industry where everyone wants the big-ticket commissions but isn’t willing to wait for three years for the deal to materialize. It’s like matchmaking, and it’s all about timing."

How would you describe the types of buyers in this price range?

"I see it all and nothing surprises me. Every industry has their star players and all of them are buyers in our local market. We also have a thriving market for relocation, and see a large amount of transactions each year from corporate talent coming from the East and West coast."

What are the most common must-have home features for buyers?

"Technology is still one of the top requirements for most buyers. Common features are central home systems that control lighting, window shades, and music that can be programmed for different times of the day. Again, I’ve seen it all, from aromatherapy scent buttons in the showers to state-of-the-art filters and purifiers wicking away allergens and dust like you wouldn’t believe. The 'healthy home' is now becoming a topic of discussion, so we'll see where that goes in the next few years."

3216 Robinsons Bay Road, Deephaven

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 5,954 square feet, built in 1933

Original asking price: $3.75 million (April 1)

Sale price: $3.5 million (July 19)

Listing pitch: "Enjoy one of the finest settings on Lake Minnetonka in coveted Deephaven. Situated on Robinson's Bay, this 1-acre level lot faces west with miles of unobstructed views towards Bracketts Point and Minnetonka Beach. A secluded private road with no outlet leads you to this treasured property. This classic colonial home was originally built in 1933 and is elevated high enough to include a full basement, yet still enjoys the advantages of a level lot without stairs to the lake. While still boasting with charm, the home is ready for its next chapter; a major renovation or potentially start from scratch. In either case, the location is irreplaceable and it’s hard to match the relationship with the lake that homes on Robinson's Bay enjoy. See the world from the main lower lake plus seclusion from traffic in this Deephaven location; it truly is the best of both worlds."

Click here for more photos

1482 Hunter Dr., Medina

Specs: 8 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, 8,714 square feet, built in 1966

Original asking price: $3.75 million (August 30, 2018)

Sale price: $3.12 million (June 3)

Listing pitch: "This 10-acre lakeside escape offers panoramic views spanning over 400ft of South facing shoreline on private Mooney Lake, just 3 miles from DT Wayzata. Like no other, this home has a main level master, multiple entertaining spaces & a nanny/guest quarters with full kitchen. Indoor pool has lake views to swim & enjoy all winter long. Heated stable large enough for 6 box stalls, 6 cars or to be a party & sports center. Come see effortless elegance where every 'view has a room.'"

Click here for more photos

2410 Oakland Rd., Minnetonka

Specs: 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 5,578 square feet, built in 1966

Original asking price: $3.87 (June 3)

Sale price: $3.87 (June 3)

Listing pitch: "Meticulously manicured Birdsong is privately located near the intersection of 494 & 394. Beautifully sculpted & dotted with mature trees & ponds, this site enjoys easy access to Wayzata & downtown Minneapolis. Ready for development or to be purchased as a singular estate with a unique Lloyd Wright, designed home (son of Frank Lloyd Wright). While the home is architecturally significant & well maintained the value of the land comprises a substantial portion of the overall value of the property."

Click here for more photos

8535 230th St. E., New Market Twp

Specs: 8 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, 11,000 square feet, built in 1982

Original asking price: $6.95 million (Feb. 25, 2016)

Sale price: $3.78 million (June 13)

Listing pitch: "221.85 Acres of Incredible Secluded Estate. The home has every amenity imaginable with Privacy and location unmatched anywhere in the Twin Cities. 5 minutes from I 35 and Walmart. Fish from your dock and enjoy the sunsets from the Great Room. 7 FP's."

Click here for more photos

3129 Casco Cir., Orono

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,863 square feet, built in 1900

Original asking price: $4.49 million (June 27, 2017)

Sale price: $3.1 million (July 8)

Listing pitch: "Enter the gracious circle drive (with a large, buildable bonus property within) to experience the serenity that will reward the next steward of this important and unique property. Offered for the first time in 60 years, this original home and guest home await restoration or to be replaced by the buyer’s own vision - of one home or two. The 2 acre lawn, graced with mature, majestic sugar maple trees, slopes to a stunning, wide, west/southwest view of the 400 ‘ sandy-bottom lakeshore. The thoughtful orientation of the lot means you will never miss a sparkling sunset. The charming, two story 1880’s Victorian boathouse is a Casco Point icon and has been lovingly cared for through the years. A truly exciting opportunity for an elegant and active lake lifestyle awaits in this unique and magical property."

Click here for more photos

1220 Bracketts Point Rd., Orono

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 4,477 square feet, built in 2016

Original asking price: $5.7 million (March 19)

Sale price: $5.6 million (March 20)

Listing pitch: None!

No additional photos available!

640 Locust Hills Dr., Wayzata

Specs: 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, 8,577 square feet, built in 2011

Original asking price: $6.5 million (Feb. 22, 2018)

Sale price: $5.5 million (May 17)

Listing pitch: "Custom Built L. Cramer home located in the sought after Locust Hills neighborhood. Offering 178ft. of private direct lakeshore on Grays Bay, & 2 miles of private walking trails that are maintained year round. This home offers endless amenities, including a 6 car garage, main flr mstr bedroom, richly appointed rooms w/custom detail, & timeless design. Enjoy wonderful open entertaining & living spaces, & easily accessible level lakeshore. Walk to DT Wayzata! This is luxury Lake Minnetonka living!"

Click here for more photos

578 Harrington Rd., Wayzata

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 5,842 square feet, built in 1975

Original asking price: $11 million (June 20, 2018)

Sale price: $5.75 million (April 4)

Listing pitch: "Perfectly poised on 3.16 acres of Wayzata Bay's Lookout Point w/over 550 of shoreline, this all stone & brick lake estate affords a sense of warmth, romance, old world charm & architectural detail which flows from the exterior in thru the interior. Captivating lake views span west to east filing the home w/magical views all-day. A private pool oasis & multiple other lakeside seating areas seamlessly connect the home to the lake. A guest house offers add'l room for family, friends or caretakers."

Click here for more photos

18320 Breezy Point Rd., Woodland

Specs: 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, 5,704 square feet, built in 2018

Original asking price: $4.2 million (June 27)

Sale price: $4.4 million (July 8)

Listing pitch: "Beautifully built by Denali, this east coast influenced masterpiece offers high-end finishes, an open floorplan, grand spaces with vaulted ceilings and expansive main level master wing. Enjoy breathtaking water views from almost every room, intricate woodwork details and walls of windows showcasing the private tranquil setting on Woolsey Pond. The lower level was designed for entertaining with a spacious family room and indoor/outdoor bar. This incredible property boasts 500’+ of shoreline including two 30’ covered boat slips!"

Click here for more photos

18070 Breezy Point Rd., Woodland

Specs: 5 bedrooms, 0 bathrooms (???), 4,253 square feet, built in 1920

Original asking price: $4.6 million (June 1, 2018)

Sale price: $4 million (April 9)

Listing pitch: "Long time owner selling 4+ acres on Wayzata Bay. Lake Minnetonka estate complete with tennis court and one of the most charming boat houses on the lake. Property is being sold as a building site and includes two lots (one lake). Panoramic views and excellent hard sand lakeshore."

Click here for more photos

All photos courtesy of property listings.